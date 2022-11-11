Fans Call for Falcons to Bench QB Marcus Mariota Following Brutal Loss

Following a 25-15 point loss to the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football, Atlanta Falcons fans have had enough of starting quarterback Marcus Mariota.

Mariota finished the evening completing 19 of 30 passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns, along with one interception. Sure, the rainy conditions didn’t help but Carolina’s third-string quarterback P.J. Walker had no problem leading his team to victory.

The Falcons moved to 4-6 on the season, falling into second place behind the Tampa Bay Buccanneers and leaving fans very unpleased with head coach Arthur Smith’s decisions.

Falcons Fans Beg for Desmond Ridder

Is it time for rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder? According to longtime Falcons reporter and insider, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Falcons won’t make the change.

“How many times do we have to tell y’all. He’s not playing until they are out of the hunt. They are developing. They believe Mariota gives them the best chance to win,” Ledbetter wrote in a tweet in response to a fan.

Adding, “But we’ll ask him anyway.”

Despite Ledbetter’s report, fans continued to flood Twitter with team Ridder tweets.

Here is a small sample of a very large pool of what some fans said:

“Falcons need to just bite the bullet and see what Desmond Ridder can do,” a fan wrote.

“Can we bring in Desmond Ridder before Marcus Mariota puts our season down the drain please,” another fan tweeted.

Robert Griffin lll also chimed in with, “Desmond Ridder wouldn’t have thrown that interception.”

“If Desmond Ridder isn’t under center when the Atlanta travels to Chicago then we need to put Arthur Smith under surveillance. This is absurd, man,” added a fan.

“Desmond ridder must be the worst quarterback of all time,” a fan joked.

Angry fans tweeted so much that Ridder’s name was trending.

And the media did in fact end up asking Arthur Smith in his presser after the game if they thought about putting Ridder in at all, and Smith said, “no.”