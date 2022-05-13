Fans React to Falcons Tough 2022 Schedule

The Atlanta Falcons and all other 31 teams released their 2022 schedule on Thursday, May 12.

Atlanta’s official Twitter rolled out a teaser video before dropping the official schedule with dates and times.

The Falcon’s first two matchups are far from easy as the team faces divisional rivals New Orleans Saints at home in Week 1 before heading to Los Angeles to take on Matthew Stafford and the reigning Super Bowl champs in Week 2.

Falcons Official 2022 Season Schedule

Below is the Falcons’ full 2022 season schedule:

Sept. 11: vs. New Orleans Saints

Sept. 18: at Los Angeles Rams

Sept. 25: at Seattle Seahawks

Oct. 2: vs. Cleveland Browns

Oct. 9: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Oct. 16: vs. San Francisco 49ers

Oct. 23: at Cincinnati Bengals

Oct. 30: vs. Carolina Panthers

Nov. 6: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Nov. 10 at Carolina Panthers (Thursday Night Football)

Nov. 20: vs. Chicago Bears

Nov. 27: vs. Washington Commanders

Dec. 4: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Dec. 11: Bye Week

Dec. 17/18: at New Orleans Saints

Dec. 24: at Baltimore Ravens

Jan. 1: vs. Arizona Cardinals

Jan. 7/8: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Fans React to Falcons’ Tough Schedule

As always, Atlanta fans and more took to Twitter to share their reactions to the Falcons’ schedule.

It’s hard not to get excited about football even if you can’t expect much from your team:

The season predictions are already at an all-time low:

Some believe five wins could be hard to get in 2022:

The Falcons may or may not be the ugly stepchild of the NFL:

There’s a lot to be mad about:

Even “Can’tguardjake” isn’t getting his hopes up for Atlanta in 2022:

At least some fans are happy about it:

Definitely not that easy:

 

