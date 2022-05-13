Fans React to Falcons Tough 2022 Schedule

The Atlanta Falcons and all other 31 teams released their 2022 schedule on Thursday, May 12.

Atlanta’s official Twitter rolled out a teaser video before dropping the official schedule with dates and times.

The Falcon’s first two matchups are far from easy as the team faces divisional rivals New Orleans Saints at home in Week 1 before heading to Los Angeles to take on Matthew Stafford and the reigning Super Bowl champs in Week 2.

ALL the latest Falcons news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Falcons newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Falcons!

Falcons Official 2022 Season Schedule

Below is the Falcons’ full 2022 season schedule:

Sept. 11: vs. New Orleans Saints

Sept. 18: at Los Angeles Rams

Sept. 25: at Seattle Seahawks

Oct. 2: vs. Cleveland Browns

Oct. 9: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Oct. 16: vs. San Francisco 49ers

Oct. 23: at Cincinnati Bengals

Oct. 30: vs. Carolina Panthers

Nov. 6: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Nov. 10 at Carolina Panthers (Thursday Night Football)

Nov. 20: vs. Chicago Bears

Nov. 27: vs. Washington Commanders

Dec. 4: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Dec. 11: Bye Week

Dec. 17/18: at New Orleans Saints

Dec. 24: at Baltimore Ravens

Jan. 1: vs. Arizona Cardinals

Jan. 7/8: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Fans React to Falcons’ Tough Schedule

As always, Atlanta fans and more took to Twitter to share their reactions to the Falcons’ schedule.

It’s hard not to get excited about football even if you can’t expect much from your team:

I always get excited about the NFL schedule release. Even in years when I know the Falcons are going to suck out loud. — Ken the ATLien. (@KenDATL1) May 12, 2022

The season predictions are already at an all-time low:

Idk what the falcons did to deserve this schedule but we are winning 3 games tops — Ty (@T_m_9_3) May 13, 2022

Some believe five wins could be hard to get in 2022:

Boy i don't see 5 wins on the Falcons schedule LMAOOOO — DEFUND THE FALCONS (@NotInTheCutTbh2) May 13, 2022

The Falcons may or may not be the ugly stepchild of the NFL:

The Falcons schedule ugly asf man — Big Trix ♋️ (@TrixieSpeaks) May 13, 2022

There’s a lot to be mad about:

The NFL hates the falcons. Wtf is that schedule — Bee (@peachlemonbee) May 13, 2022

Even “Can’tguardjake” isn’t getting his hopes up for Atlanta in 2022:

We saw the Falcons beat the team they were “supposed to” last year, but there aren’t many of those on the schedule in 2022. I think 7-10 is your ceiling and 3-14 is your floor. Probably will land right in the middle at 5-12. — SportsTalkATL Jake (@cantguardjake) May 13, 2022

At least some fans are happy about it:

The extra-special item for this schedule? The Falcons (my hometown team) come to play the Bengals (my wife's hometown team) the weekend of our first wedding anniversary. Talk about meant to be! — Fletcher Keel (@FletcherWLWT) May 13, 2022

Definitely not that easy:

Falcons schedule aint no ho — bill⚡️ (@itsB_Rush) May 13, 2022

READ NEXT: