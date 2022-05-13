Fans React to Falcons Tough 2022 Schedule

The Atlanta Falcons and all other 31 teams released their 2022 schedule on Thursday, May 12.
Atlanta’s official Twitter rolled out a teaser video before dropping the official schedule with dates and times.
The Falcon’s first two matchups are far from easy as the team faces divisional rivals New Orleans Saints at home in Week 1 before heading to Los Angeles to take on Matthew Stafford and the reigning Super Bowl champs in Week 2.
Falcons Official 2022 Season Schedule
Below is the Falcons’ full 2022 season schedule:
Sept. 11: vs. New Orleans Saints
Sept. 18: at Los Angeles Rams
Sept. 25: at Seattle Seahawks
Oct. 2: vs. Cleveland Browns
Oct. 9: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Oct. 16: vs. San Francisco 49ers
Oct. 23: at Cincinnati Bengals
Oct. 30: vs. Carolina Panthers
Nov. 6: vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Nov. 10 at Carolina Panthers (Thursday Night Football)
Nov. 20: vs. Chicago Bears
Nov. 27: vs. Washington Commanders
Dec. 4: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Dec. 11: Bye Week
Dec. 17/18: at New Orleans Saints
Dec. 24: at Baltimore Ravens
Jan. 1: vs. Arizona Cardinals
Jan. 7/8: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Fans React to Falcons’ Tough Schedule
As always, Atlanta fans and more took to Twitter to share their reactions to the Falcons’ schedule.
It’s hard not to get excited about football even if you can’t expect much from your team:
The season predictions are already at an all-time low:
Some believe five wins could be hard to get in 2022:
The Falcons may or may not be the ugly stepchild of the NFL:
There’s a lot to be mad about:
Even “Can’tguardjake” isn’t getting his hopes up for Atlanta in 2022:
At least some fans are happy about it:
Definitely not that easy:
