2021 NFL Schedule: Falcons Favored to Win Home Opener

The Atlanta Falcons are set to kick off their Week 1 2021 season against the Philadelphia Eagles at home on Sunday, September 12 at 1:00 p.m.

The Falcons have won their last three games at home against Philly and are favored to win their 33rd matchup against the Eagles as well.

Wk 1 Spreads via @DKSportsbook:

💰 DAL @ TB (-6.5)

💰 PHI @ ATL (-3.5)

💰 PIT @ BUF (-6.5)

💰 NYJ @ CAR (-5)

💰 MIN (-2.5) @ CIN

💰 SF @ DET (-7)

💰 JAX (-1.5) @ HOU

💰 SEA @ IND (-2.5) — PFF (@PFF) May 12, 2021

While Atlanta has won their last three games, the Eagles lead the all-time series with a 17-14-1 record.

ALL the latest Falcons news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Falcons newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Falcons!

Both Teams are in the Midst of Major Transitions

This matchup should be quite entertaining as both teams are both in the midst of major transitions.

Both teams are under new head coaches with Arthur Smith in Atlanta and Nick Sirianni in Philly.

The Eagles have yet to name a quarterback starter and drafted the Heisman Trophy winner, Alabama running back DeVonta Smith, while the Atlanta Falcons are sticking to Matt Ryan and could or could not be without Julio Jones. What Atlanta does have is a brand new weapon in Kyle Pitts, leaving both the Falcons’ and Eagles’ defense put to the test right out the gate.

Atlanta finished the 2020 season 4-12 and last in the NFC South and Philadelphia finished 4-11-1 and also 4th in the NFC East.

Follow the Heavy on Falcons Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

READ NEXT: