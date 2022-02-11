Giants, Cardinals Work Out Ex-Falcons Guard

The Atlanta Falcons and veteran offensive tackle Matt Gono “mutually agreed” to part ways last month ahead of the new league year, giving him time to find a new home.

And it looks like he could have one before soon.

Gono has worked out in front of both Arizona Cardinals and most recently, the New York Giants as reported by NFL insider Field Yates.

Gono Was Set to Start at Left Guard in 2021

Heading into the 2021 season, Gono was the projected left guard starter, but unexpected shoulder surgery kept him on the physically unable to perform list (PUP) all year.

Gono,25, originally signed with Atlanta as an undrafted free agent following the 2018 NFL draft and was inactive and didn’t really start getting any playing time until his third year. He spent 2020 as the backup swing tackle behind Jake Matthews and Kaleb McGary where he saw action in all 16 games with four starts. He played a total of 337 offensive snaps in addition to 80 snaps on special teams. Gono signed his restricted free agent tender last offseason, which cost the Falcons $3.3 million and is guaranteed.

According to his agent, Gono is fully healthy again, which means he shouldn’t have any trouble signing with a new team.

The Falcons Have a Major Need at LG

It’s unclear as to why the Falcons decided to let Gono go, who could have stepped up for them this upcoming season.

With Gono inactive in 2021, the Falcons turned to rookie Jalen Mayfield to start at left guard and it was not a pretty sight.

The 2021 third-round pick allowed not only 11 sacks on Matt Ryan, but also 21 quarterback hits, and 25 hurries through 16 starts.

However, you can’t put all of the blame on the rookie for a poor first year after he was thrown into the fire as a starter in year one. Not to mention, he went from starting right tackle at Michigan to a starter at left guard in the NFL.

Despite a rough adjustment to the big league, Mayfield believes he is getting better.

“Whatever people want to say, or see, I know – and everybody in the building knows – I’m giving it my all,” Mayfield told Tori McElhaney of AtlantaFalcons.com. “I see the improvement.”

And more importantly, head coach Arthur Smith can see it too.

“I think week after week, he’s gotten better,” Smith said via Sports Illustrated. “Certainly, some weeks present maybe some more difficult matchups for him. But I think he’s handled it. … I think it’s a tough job for a rookie to go in there and start on the offensive line and he’s been consistent.

A lot of players, certainly rookies, there’s areas to improve. … If you look at the whole body of work, he’s played decently well. … He’s a young guy. You would think he would have a pretty good jump in Year 2.”

Until Atlanta bolsters their offensive line in free agency or the 2022 NFL Draft, it looks like Mayfield is still a front runner for the starting left guard spot next season.

