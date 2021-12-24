Falcons Give Update on Marlon Davidson, Deion Jones

The Atlanta Falcons announced on Thursday that second-year defensive end, Marlon Davidson, has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and is in jeopardy of missing Sunday’s game vs. the Detroit Lions.

We have placed Marlon Davidson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 23, 2021

Davidson was ruled out last Sunday against to San Francisco 49ers with a non-covid illness. According to head coach Arthur Smith on Monday, he “tried to go” but couldn’t.

Per NFL protocols, a vaccinated player who lands on the covid list must test negative twice 24 hours before kick-off.

Davidson, a second-round draft pick in 2020, has been a disappointment since joining the NFL and has recorded only 19 tackles and a sack in 10 games this season.

ALL the latest Falcons news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Falcons newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Falcons!

Falcons Thursday Injury Report

Linebacker Deion Jones missed Wednesday’s practice after feeling sick but was a full participant on Thursday. Defensive lineman Tyeler Davison was also out on Wednesday with an illness but has yet to return to practice.

As for Falcons’ rookie cornerback Avery Williams, he was a new face on Thursday’s injury report with a groin injury and was limited at practice.

FULL PARTICIPATION

LB Deion Jones (illness)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

CB Avery Williams (groin)

NO PARTICIPATION

WR Tajae Sharpe (foot)

DT Tyeler Davison (illness)

RB Cordarrelle Patterson (rest)

TE Lee Smith (rest)

It’s notable to add that starting right guard Chris Lindstrom returned to practice after missing Wednesday due to a personal reason. And according to NFL reporter, Cam Marino, that reason was likely due to the passing of Lindstrom’s mother, Dawn, who was been battling ovarian cancer.

Sad news: #Falcons OG Chris Lindstrom’s mother passed away today. That explains his absence from team activities today. Certainly a heart breaking situation for one of the league’s best young guards. — Cam Marino (@MarinoNFL) December 23, 2021

Despite what has been going on in his personal life, Lindstrom has been bringing his all every week and has allowed zero sacks this season.

Falcons’ Week 16 Depth Chart vs. Lions

The Falcons are set to face a Lions team who are fresh off a win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Below is the Falcons’ official Week 16 depth chart:

Offense

QB: Matt Ryan, Josh Rosen or Feleipe Franks

RB: Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, Qadree Ollison

WR: Tajae Sharpe, Christian Blake

WR: Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Frank Darby

TE: Kyle Pitts, Lee Smith

TE: Hayden Hurst, Keith Smith

LT: Jake Matthews, Jason Spriggs

LG: Jalen Mayfield, Josh Andrews

C: Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman

RG: Chris Lindstrom, Drew Dalman

RT: Kaleb McGary, Colby Gossett

Defense

DL: Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson

DL: Tyeler Davison, Ta’Quon Graham, Anthony Rush

DL: Jonathan Bullard, Mike Pennel, John Cominsky

OLB: Dante Fowler, Brandon Copeland

LB: Deion Jones, Mykal Walker

LB: Foyesade Oluokun

OLB: Steven Means, Adetokunbo Ogundeji, James Vaughters

CB: A.J. Terrell, Darren Hall

CB: Fabian Moreau, Avery Williams, Kendall Sheffield

S: Jaylinn Hawkins, Shawn Williams

S: Duron Harmon, Richie Grant

Special Teams

K: Younghoe Koo

P: Thomas Morstead

LS: Josh Harris

H: Thomas Morstead

PR: Avery Williams, Olamide Zaccheaus

KOR: Cordarrelle Patterson, Avery Williams

READ NEXT: