Falcons Give Update on Marlon Davidson, Deion Jones

The Atlanta Falcons announced on Thursday that second-year defensive end, Marlon Davidson, has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and is in jeopardy of missing Sunday’s game vs. the Detroit Lions.
Davidson was ruled out last Sunday against to San Francisco 49ers with a non-covid illness. According to head coach Arthur Smith on Monday, he “tried to go” but couldn’t.
Per NFL protocols, a vaccinated player who lands on the covid list must test negative twice 24 hours before kick-off.
Davidson, a second-round draft pick in 2020, has been a disappointment since joining the NFL and has recorded only 19 tackles and a sack in 10 games this season.
Falcons Thursday Injury Report
Linebacker Deion Jones missed Wednesday’s practice after feeling sick but was a full participant on Thursday. Defensive lineman Tyeler Davison was also out on Wednesday with an illness but has yet to return to practice.
As for Falcons’ rookie cornerback Avery Williams, he was a new face on Thursday’s injury report with a groin injury and was limited at practice.
FULL PARTICIPATION
LB Deion Jones (illness)
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
CB Avery Williams (groin)
NO PARTICIPATION
WR Tajae Sharpe (foot)
DT Tyeler Davison (illness)
RB Cordarrelle Patterson (rest)
TE Lee Smith (rest)
It’s notable to add that starting right guard Chris Lindstrom returned to practice after missing Wednesday due to a personal reason. And according to NFL reporter, Cam Marino, that reason was likely due to the passing of Lindstrom’s mother, Dawn, who was been battling ovarian cancer.
Despite what has been going on in his personal life, Lindstrom has been bringing his all every week and has allowed zero sacks this season.
Falcons’ Week 16 Depth Chart vs. Lions
The Falcons are set to face a Lions team who are fresh off a win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Below is the Falcons’ official Week 16 depth chart:
Offense
QB: Matt Ryan, Josh Rosen or Feleipe Franks
RB: Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, Qadree Ollison
WR: Tajae Sharpe, Christian Blake
WR: Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Frank Darby
TE: Kyle Pitts, Lee Smith
TE: Hayden Hurst, Keith Smith
LT: Jake Matthews, Jason Spriggs
LG: Jalen Mayfield, Josh Andrews
C: Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman
RG: Chris Lindstrom, Drew Dalman
RT: Kaleb McGary, Colby Gossett
Defense
DL: Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson
DL: Tyeler Davison, Ta’Quon Graham, Anthony Rush
DL: Jonathan Bullard, Mike Pennel, John Cominsky
OLB: Dante Fowler, Brandon Copeland
LB: Deion Jones, Mykal Walker
LB: Foyesade Oluokun
OLB: Steven Means, Adetokunbo Ogundeji, James Vaughters
CB: A.J. Terrell, Darren Hall
CB: Fabian Moreau, Avery Williams, Kendall Sheffield
S: Jaylinn Hawkins, Shawn Williams
S: Duron Harmon, Richie Grant
Special Teams
K: Younghoe Koo
P: Thomas Morstead
LS: Josh Harris
H: Thomas Morstead
PR: Avery Williams, Olamide Zaccheaus
KOR: Cordarrelle Patterson, Avery Williams
