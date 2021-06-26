Falcons Star Defender Lands on PFF’s ’50 Best Players’

Falcons’ former fifth-round pick Grady Jarrett is getting the notice he deserves after making his second Pro Bowl in 2020.

In Pro Football Focus’s new ranking of “The 50 best players in the NFL right now,” Jarrett came in at No. 42 and was the only Falcons team member who made the list.

Very few players have done more with less help than Falcons interior lineman Grady Jarrett. It’s not that Atlanta hasn’t tried to find him some complementary pieces along the defensive line; they just haven’t had much success when they have. Jarrett continues to dominate despite this. The now seventh-year defensive lineman has averaged over 50 total pressures over the past three seasons, earning a PFF pass-rushing grade above 80.0 in each year. He is a fantastic success story as a former fifth-round draft pick turned into one of the game’s best at a position that is currently stacked with elite talent.

Dean Pees Compared Jarrett To a Five-Time Pro Bowler

Once the Falcons hired Arthur Smith as their new head coach, Smith went on a search for his new defensive coordinator and convinced Dean Pees to come out of retirement.

Smith and Pees coached the Titans together from 2018-2019.

Pees, who won two Super Bowls with two separate teams (in 2005 with Patriots and 2013 with the Ravens), has his hands full in Atlanta with a defense that has struggled over the past four seasons. While he will have a lot of work to do on that side of the ball, one player he will be able to count on is Jarrett.

Jarrett, 28, has plenty of juice in the tank and Pees plans to unleash him at his full potential.

“I’ll tell you what, if you watched Tennessee and watched Jurrell Casey, watch Grady Jarrett. He doesn’t need to be a 3-technique getting double-teamed all the time,” Pees said during an appearance on 92.9 The Game. “Grady is a great player and it’s my job to put him in situations where he can win. We can’t be so stubborn as a staff, our job is to find what you do best and put you in situations where you can do those things.”

Casey, a former Titans defensive tackle, made five straight Pro Bowls with his two most recent invites happening under Pees.

Jarrett’s Goal For 2021

Jarrett isn’t done making Pro Bowls, in fact, he expects to do much more this season.

“Definitely to continue to grow as a player,” Jarrett said, via The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Get back to these playoffs. Chase the championship. Be a Pro Bowler. Be an All-Pro. I expect to have my best year this year and just continue to grow. That’s what I work for every day.”

He also has a goal in mind for the rest of the Falcons team.

“Real success would be coming up with that championship.” Jarrett said. “I just think having success in our division, super highly competitive division, and you know it’s time for us to make that step be competitive again. Gain our respect around the league. Me on a personal level, just continue to get better.”

