Grady Jarrett Reacts to Stranger’s Attempt to Break Into His Home

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett nearly had his home broken into over the weekend of March 5, while he was in LA where most NFL players head to for offseason training.

But according to Jarrett, who trolled the stranger’s attempt on social media, his dog saved the day.

“Being out of town some people thought it was wise to try to break in my house,” Jarrett wrote in a tweet. “I’m not ashamed of it but be thankful only 1 of dogs was home at the time, he still held it down, but also be wise of who you dealing with and where.. see you soon.”

Jarrett also tweeted, “How you try to break in Beverly Hills of Atl n think it’s sweet? 😂 ”

How you try to break in Beverly Hills of Atl n think it’s sweet? 😂 — Grady Jarrett (@GradyJarrett) March 5, 2022

And took to Instagram to laugh at the matter:

this shit killed me 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/kid9o2RXqM — Bishop Sycamore’s Waterboy 🇭🇹 (@rtrammell20) March 5, 2022

Thank goodness for dogs and we will stay tuned for the final camera footage if Jarrett decides to release it.

This Isn’t the First Time for a Falcons Player

During last year’s offseason, Falcons’ kicker Younghoe Koo had his jeep and cleats stolen in the middle of the night on in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Koo took to Instagram where he shared a picture of an empty parking space and wrote, “Mfs stole my Jeep smh. Can you just bring my cleats back tho. I won’t even be mad bro just bring all my cleats back so I can go kick.”

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo’s Jeep was stolen this morning. Please bring back his cleats , Falcons cannot afford to miss any extra points this season 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/hLl8LiOJD7 — Yahoo Sportsbook (@YahooSportsbook) July 18, 2021

Koo never got his cleats or jeep back in time for the 2021 season, according to ESPN’s Michael Rothstein.

An update on Falcons Pro Bowl kicker Younghoe Koo's cleats and Jeep: I've been told that Koo has not gotten back his cleats or Jeep after they were stolen in mid-July. Koo is in the midst of Falcons training camp — with a different pair of cleats — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) July 30, 2021

However, Koo found a new ride to training camp: an electric Bird scooter.

Guessing Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo still hasn’t found his stolen Jeep? 😭 pic.twitter.com/RTn0ZX0zUF — Chenue Her (@ChenueHer) July 27, 2021

It’s good that these players have a great sense of humor but stay safe out there A-T-L…

Falcons Plan to Extend Jarrett’s Contract

In other news, the Falcons plan to keep Jarrett in Atlanta a bit longer by his contract.

“Restructuring defensive lineman Grady Jarrett, extending him…that’s what they’re planning on doing. That’ll probably happen soon” NFL Network’s and Falcons’ insider Steve Wyche reported on March 1.

The Falcons have to create cap space to be mid-market shoppers in free agency. How? From NFL Now @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/Y8bb4Mnxb7 — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) February 28, 2022

The move will help free up a nice chunk of cap space, which Atlanta certainly needs as the franchise is projected to be roughly $6,590,266 over the cap.

Jarrett registered just one sack last season, but the year prior, he had four and then recorded 7.5 in 2019 and 6 in 2018, which is why he still remains a valuable piece for the Falcons’ defense.

