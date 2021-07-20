Ex-Falcons, Current Jets Assistant in Critical Condition After Bike Accident: Report

According to Mike Klis of 9News Colorado, longtime NFL assistant coach Greg Knapp is hospitalized and in critical condition following a bicycling accident in California. Klis indicates that Knapp—who is 58 and makes his offseason home in the East Bay area—was riding his bike when he was struck by a car over the weekend, suffering “serious injuries” in the process.

“Knapp’s agent Jeff Sperbeck confirmed the veteran coach was hospitalized and asked for prayers,” writes Klis.

Greg Knapp is Passing Game Specialist for the Jets

Between 2018 and 2020 Greg Knapp spent three seasons as quarterbacks coach for the Atlanta Falcons, helping Matt Ryan pass for 13,971 yards (most in the league over that time span), with 87 touchdown passes, a 66.9% completion percentage and a 97.7 passer rating.

But he was not retained by new head coach Arthur Smith and moved on to join Robert Saleh’s New York Jets staff as passing game specialist, having been hired on January 21, 2021. This year is to be his 26th season as an NFL coach, with the last 22 years spent as either a quarterbacks coach or offensive coordinator.

In fact, his recent stint with the Falcons was his second go-round with the organization, having served as offensive coordinator for the Michael Vick-led Falcons between 2004-06. In fact, Vick is one of 13 different Pro Bowl players Knapp has coached, a list that also includes quarterbacks Jeff Garcia (2000-02), Peyton Manning (2013-14) and Steve Young (1998), indicative of the time Knapp has spent with the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos, not to mention several other NFL teams. More notably, in nine different years he has been part of a 4,000+ yard passing season.

Knapp’s Coaching Career Got Underway in the Bay Area

Greg Knapp started his NFL career in San Francisco, serving as an offensive quality control coach (1995-97) before being promoted to quarterbacks coach (1998-2000) and then offensive coordinator (2001-03).

Prior to that he worked at Sacramento State (1986-94), serving as running backs coach for five seasons before moving up to assistant head coach/offensive coordinator for the remainder of his time at the school.

Before beginning his coaching career, he was a quarterback at Sacramento State (1982-85), setting school passing records and leading the Hornets to an 8-3 campaign during his senior season. According to a 2016 profile in the Sacramento Bee, Knapp chose the school because it was “desperate for talent,” as the then-non scholarship program won a total of just five games in the five seasons between 1976-80.

“It all started at Sac State for me. I learned to play there, learned to coach there, got my degree there, my master’s there, my teaching credential. I loved Sacramento,” he told Joe Davidson of the Sacramento Bee.

Knapp and his wife, Charlotte, have three daughters, Jordan, Natalie, and Camille.

