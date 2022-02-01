Falcons Hire Former Bears Running Backs Coach

Following Desmond Kitchings’ departure to Virginia to be their new offensive coordinator, the Atlanta Falcons hired a new running backs coach in Michael Pitre.

The Falcons made the move on January 31, according to ESPN’s Michael Rothstein.

Falcons hire Michael Pitre, last of the Chicago Bears, as the new RB coach. Before that Pitre was at Oregon State. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) February 1, 2022

Pitre joins the Falcons after spending the 2021 season with the Chicago Bears.

Pitre’s Background

Pitre,37, initially entered the NFL as a scouting intern for the New England Patriots in 2009. He also was a member of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Bill Walsh Minority Fellowship coaching program in 2017.

Last season was his first full year as an NFL coach, where he took charge of Chicago’s running backs and led the NFL’s second-best rushing attack. Under Pitre, the Bears’ rushing attack averaged 118.7 yards a game and 13 carries of 20 yards or more. He was also partially responsible for Chicago’s lead rusher David Montgomery, who rushed for 849 yards and seven touchdowns.

Before coaching one year in the Windy City, Pitre spent three years at Oregon State University as the running backs coach and recruiting coordinator and the four previous seasons as a running backs coach at Montana State University.

While he joins the Falcons with little NFL experience, his over-a-decade college coaching experience makes up for it.

However, Pitre faces a tough task ahead as the Falcons rushing attack remains a one big question mark with their lead back, Cordarrelle Patterson, set to hit the open market.