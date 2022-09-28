Falcons Injury Reports: Starting Left Guard Returns

The Atlanta Falcons will have their starting left guard, Elijah Wilkinson, back in their lineup against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s D. Orlando Ledbetter, Wilkinson returned to practice on Wednesday, September 28 and he was back with the starting unit during the open portion of practice.

#Falcons LG Elijah Wilkinson back at LG with starting unit during open portion of practice. — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) September 28, 2022

Wilkinson was ruled out of last week’s against Seattle due to a non-injury-related matter, per ESPN’s Michael Rothstein.

It was also reported that outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino returned to practice following his absence with a personal matter as well.

Elijah Wilkinson & OLB coach Ted Monachino are both back with the Falcons, per Arthur Smith. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) September 28, 2022

Arthur Smith Addresses Bryan Edwards vs. Seattle

Head coach Arthur Smith made wide receiver Bryan Edwards inactive last week as a healthy scratch.

His reasoning? He wanted to take a look at some other guys.

“It’s decisions we make every week,” Smith told the media on Monday. “We’ll do what we think is best for the game plan and the team. Sometimes it’s not necessarily that player did something wrong, it’s (that) we feel we’ve got a good matchup somewhere else or we feel like we need help on special teams. It’s a good problem to have when you’ve got a lot of guys we feel like we can activate or put up or down.”

In place of Edwards, the Falcons elevated Frank Darby from the practice squad.

Edwards’s current numbers aren’t what he had hoped for thus far, recording just a single reception for two yards on two targets through two games, but it’s still early in the season.

“He’ll keep working, he’s young in our program,” said Smith. “We’re not down on Bryan. It’ll pay off; it’s different. He’s learning a new system, and we’ve got guys doing really good things, subtle things that don’t always come up in the passing stats.”

Falcons Release Week 4 Depth Chart

After losing back-to-back games in Weeks 1 and 2, the Falcons came up with a 27-23 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3.

Now, the Falcons will take on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Mercedes Benz Stadium for their Week 4 matchup.

Below is their official depth chart against Cleveland:

Offense

WR Drake London, Bryan Edwards, Jared Bernhardt

TE Kyle Pitts, Parker Hesse, Anthony Firkser, Feleipe Franks

LT Jake Matthews, Chuma Edoga

LG Elijah Wilkinson

C Drew Dalman, Matt Hennessy

RG Chris Lindstrom, Colby Gossett

RT Kaleb McGary, Germain Ifedi

WR Olamide Zaccheaus, KhaDarel Hodge, Damiere Byrd

RB Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams

FB Keith Smith

QB Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder

Defense

DL Grady Jarrett, Timothy Horne

DL Anthony Rush, Abdullah Anderson

DL Ta’Quon Graham, Matt Dickerson

OLB Adetokunbo Ogundeji, Arnold Ebiketie, Quinton Bell

LB Mykal Walker, Troy Andersen, Nathan Landman

LB Rashaan Evans, Nick Kwiatkoski

OLB Lorenzo Carter, DeAngelo Malone

CB A.J. Terrell, Mike Ford

S Richie Grant, Erik Harris

S Jaylinn Hawkins, Dean Marlowe

CB Casey Hayward Jr., Darren Hall, Dee Alford

Special Teams

K Younghoe Koo

P Bradley Pinion

LS Liam McCullough

H Bradley Pinion

PR Avery Williams

KOR Cordarrelle Patterson -OR- Avery Williams

