Insider ‘Surprised’ If Deshaun Watson Picks Saints Over Falcons

And then there were two.

Deshaun Watson‘s future home has come down to either the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saint.

Watson ruled out both the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on Thursday, March 17, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Panthers have been informed they are out on a potential trade for #Texans QB Deshaun Watson, per me and @TomPelissero. That leaves the #Falcons and #Saints. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2022

Texans Insider Would Be “Shocked” If Watson Picks Saints

Watson, a Georgia native, met with the Falcons on Wednesday, March 16. He called their presentation “impressive,” making his final decision even harder.

It was believed that Watson would have his mind made up on Thursday. Now, he has decided to take the weekend to think about it, per PFF’s Aaron Wilson.

The Saints were originally Watson’s desired trade destination, but longtime Houston Texans reporter John McClain said he would be “surprised” if Watson doesn’t end up in Atlanta.

“Through the years, he’s spoken fondly of Atlanta and how much that city and home state mean to him,” McClain wrote on Twitter. “Family, friends, fans. Good friend and QB coach Quincy Avery. I believe Watson has a home there. It would be an ideal fit.”

Watson grew up in Gainsville, just an hour outside of Atlanta and 15 minutes from the Falcon’s training facility in Flower Branch. He also served as a ball boy for the Falcons where he built a relationship with Arthur Blank and his family.

Watson’s Pre-Draft Dream Team Was the Atlanta Falcons

Before going 12th overall to the Houston Texans in 2017, the former Heisman Trophy winner had a dream team on his mind––if he was actually allowed to pick the NFL team he would play for.

“If I’m fortunate enough to play in the NFL, anywhere for anybody would be great,” Watson said during an interview in 2016 with Bleacher Report. “But if I had to pick, it would be the hometown [Atlanta] Falcons because I used to work for them. I was one of the kids who sold Cokes in the stadium. It was a lot of fun being around that environment, watching games and visualizing being there when I got older.

“But I guess it will be a new stadium next year, so no more dreams of playing in the Georgia Dome for the Falcons. I don’t think there would be any pressure playing for my hometown team. It would be fun. I’d just do the same thing I did before and build on it.”

Now, Watson can pick. Of course, he won’t be playing in the old Georgia Dome where all of his memories are, but the Mercedes Benz Stadium is not a bad upgrade and the Falcons are all for him coming home.

In fact, the Falcons have now have pushed back the $7.5 million roster bonus for Matt Ryan due Friday, March 18 to Tuesday, March 22, which gives the team four extra days to hear the Deshaun Watson decision and be able to trade Ryan if necessary.

Ryan has consistently been connected to the Indianapolis Colts as a possible trade destination as Indy recently sent their starting quarterback, Carson Wentz, to the Washington Commanders.

All that’s left to do now is to wait for Watson to make up his mind.

