Jaguars Eyeing Ex-Falcons HC to Replace Urban Meyer: Report

Following back-to-back 0-5 seasons, the Atlanta Falcons made the decision to move on from head coach Dan Quinn in the midst of last year.

However, it didn’t take long for him to find a new job with the Dallas Cowboys as their defensive coordinator for the 2021 season. And Quinn, known as a “players coach” settled in there quite nicely as the Cowboys enter Week 17 with an 11-4 record and a guaranteed trip to the playoffs.

Dallas hasn’t seen a postseason since 2018 and Quinn has had a lot to do with the success of turning around the Cowboys’ defense, which has not gone unnoticed.

While the Jacksonville Jaguars are on the search for their next head, Quinn is a person of interest to replace Urban Meyer, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Jaguars have requested permission to interview both Cowboys coordinators, DC Dan Quinn and OC Kellen Moore for their HC job, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2021

The Falcons Moved on From Quinn After Six Seasons

Quinn, 51, was in his sixth season and finished his time with the Falcons with a 43-42 record when he fired. Heading into the 2020 season, he had posted back-to-back 7-9 seasons, just after taking his team to the 2016 Super Bowl when Kyle Shanahan was the offensive coordinator.

Quinn’s playoff record in Atlanta was 3-2, including a brutal 34-28 overtime loss to the New England Patriots during the Super Bowl after blowing a 28-3 third-quarter lead.

Although he might not directly admit it, of course, Quinn would love another shot as a head coach.

After a dominant performance by Dallas’ defensive in the team’s 56-14 victory over Washington, the media had Quinn address being a top candidate heading in 2022.

“I wasn’t coming here to look for what my next job would be,” Quinn said. “I wanted to come in here, have a blast and hopefully kick ass.

“If they [head coaching opportunities] come, I’ll be ready for them. But I’m having a blast being right here with this crew and going for it.”

Quinn’s turnaround in Dallas has been extraordinary as he’s taken the worst Cowboys defense in franchise history and turned it into one of the league’s top defenses which ranks No. 7 in points allowed, No. 19 in yards allowed and first in interceptions with 33.

Not to mention he has also produced two Pro Bowlers in cornerback Trevon Diggs and rookie linebacker Micah Parsons.

Jacksonville is Also Interested in Dallas’s Offensive Coordinator

Another name on Jacksonville’s radar is Cowboys’ offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Moore,33, has moved up in the coach rankings faster than the average joe. He began his coaching tenure coaching the Cowboys’ quarterbacks just after ending his own playing career in 2018.

It only took him a year before he was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2019 under Jason Garrett. And he ended up staying put in the same position under Mike McCarthy in 2020. The Cowboys currently sit at No. 2 in total offense and in scoring across the NFL.

Both will likely accept an interview after the Cowboys’ playoff run.

