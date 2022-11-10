Falcons Starter Pulls Superman Move Ahead of Thursday Night Matchup

Atlanta Falcons starting left tackle, Jake Matthews, is the real Superman and dad and husband.

Matthews is going viral after he flew to Charlotte on Wednesday with the team and then flew back to Atlanta to see his wife, Meggi, give birth to a healthy baby boy, Beckett, on November 10.

But it doesn’t end there.

With a must-win divisional matchup Thursday night against the Carolina Panthers, Falcons’ owner Arthur Blanked made a quick pitstop in Gainsville, Georgia to pick up Matthews and take him back to Charlotte, according to NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe.

Matthews’ game status was initially in question, however, after watching the birth of his firstborn in Atlanta, Matthews will start for the Falcons against Carolina in Charlotte.

Little Beckett was initially set to be due on Sunday, November 13, but he likely thought that his Superman of a dad could handle a whirlwind of a day.

When you have a baby during the day, but Thursday Night Football at 8:15 pic.twitter.com/ybKJWGr7ax — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 11, 2022

Matthews Remains Extremely Reliable

When it comes to durability, there are few players in the league more reliable than Matthews. He hasn’t missed a start since his rookie year in 2014. Despite that, it wasn’t enough to earn him a new contract this offseason as he hasn’t remained too consistent on the line.

But for all of his struggles over the years, the 30-year-old is still an accomplished blindside protector when he’s on his game and is a huge reason that the Falcons have been successful in the run game this season.

For starters, top rusher Corderrelle Patterson has had not one, but two, career-high days. And even without Patterson, the Falcons have remained successful in the backfield with rookie running back Tyler Allgeier and second-year back Caleb Huntley. Veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota has also helped on the ground game for a total of 1,098 rushing yards, ranking fourth in the league.

Falcons Inactives vs. Panthers

The Falcons ruled out three players earlier this week, including starting cornerback A.J. Terrell (hamstring), safety Erik Harris (foot) and tight end Feleipe Franks (calf), who did not participate in practice at all in the short week leading up to Carolina.

This week marks the third week that the Falcons are missing Terrell and a first for Harris this season.

With Harris ruled out, safety Jovanted Moffatt, who the Falcons signed to the active roster could be in for a larger role on Thursday. The Falcons have elevated Moffatt the last two weeks and must have been pleased with his overall performance in order to ink him to the 53-man lineup.

Here is the Falcons’ full list of Week 10 inactives:

TE Feleipe Franks

S Erik Harris

CB A.J. Terrell

ILB Nate Landman

OL Jonotthan Harrison

TE Anthony Firkser

DL Matt Dickerson

The Falcons [4-5] are currently tied for first place in the NFC South with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers [4-5]. A win over Carolina and a loss for the Buccaneers will put them back on top.

It is considered a rematch for Carolina, who lost to Atlanta in wild OT fashion during their Week 8 matchup after tying the game in the final seconds of the fourth quarter.