Falcons Get ‘Immediate Impact Player’ in 2023 Mock Draft

More than a few NFL observers expect the Atlanta Falcons to own a top-five draft pick in 2023. It may be an overly pessimistic prediction given the improvements general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith have made to the roster this year.

Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder bring mobility and excitement to the quarterback position, while rookie wide receiver Drake London can form a formidable one-two punch with tight end Kyle Pitts. The defense has new edge-rushers, including Arnold Ebiketie and Lorenzo Carter, to go with stout defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and cornerback A.J. Terrell, a rising star.

The Falcons look stronger than the team that finished 7-10 in 2021. Yet, if the experts are to be believed, another losing season awaits.

There’s a silver lining, though, because Jarrett, Terrell and Ebiketie could be joined by a blue-chip talent from next year’s draft class. One 2023 mock has the Falcons landing a Georgia Bulldogs star who might be the most dominant player on an awesome defense that’s already sent multiple first-round picks to the pros.

Bulldogs Hidden Gem Would be a Steal for the Falcons

The Bulldogs won last season’s national championship on the strength of a D’ loaded with premium talent. Edge Travon Walker, defensive tackles Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt, linebacker Quay Walker and safety Lewis Cine were all taken in the first round this year.

Another Bulldogs star, interior lineman Jalen Carter, will come off the board early in 2023, according to The Draft Network’s Keith Sanchez, who has the Falcons as beneficiaries: “Carter is a dominant interior defensive lineman that may have been the best player on an all-time great defense. Carter will be an immediate impact player and give this defense an identity of toughness—something it’s been missing for a long time.”

There’s no doubt this pick would be a steal for the Falcons. Not least because the notion Carter is the most talented member of a loaded defense isn’t unique to Sanchez.

It’s a view shared by many, per Dane Brugler of The Athletic, who told the Ross Tucker Football Podcast how highly regarded Carter is around the league:

“They set a record with 5 first round picks last year … is #88 Jalen Carter the best player from that defense.” Is it insane that @dpbrugler thinks the best player on Georgia’s defense last year might be back this year? pic.twitter.com/4vzxdIQOXG — Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) August 16, 2022

There’s even more plaudits for a player ESPN’s Bill Connelly described as “a linebacker stuck in a NT’s body (and a top-3 pick).” Connelly’s colleague Jordan Reid endorsed this view with his belief Carter could go in the first three picks, just like fellow D-tackles Ndamukong Suh, Marcell Dareus and Quinnen Williams.

Carter merits the praise after recording three sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss last season. At 6’3″ and 310 pounds, Carter is a powerful force who can absorb double teams and is still athletic enough to be a playmaker in the backfield.

Draft analyst Ryan Roberts highlighted one of many examples of Carter’s ability to break through blockers in a manner he compared to Philadelphia Eagles star Fletcher Cox:

Freaky rep from Jalen Carter (Georgia #88). Flexibility and COD for a 300+ pounder has some Fletcher Cox feel to it. Best interior player on Georgia last season. pic.twitter.com/ufOOgmT2xl — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) April 12, 2022

Another indicator of Carter’s impressive range and athleticism comes from his use on Georgia’s offense. He’s played different roles in goal-line situations, ample proof of his physical skills.

Carter showcased those skills for this touchdown reception against Tennessee in 2020:

Jalen Carter may be a defensive lineman, but he's got the hands to bring in a touchdown. pic.twitter.com/Zci3qUDWWp — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 10, 2020

There’s no doubt Carter would be an asset for the Falcons, particularly in partnership with the still destructive Jarrett. The irony is to get Carter the Falcons will have to take a significant step back in the second year of Smith and Fontenot’s rebuilding job.

Falcons Expected to Own Top-3 Pick

You don’t need to cast a wide net to find somebody predicting doom and gloom for the Falcons this season. The team will finish 5-12, according to Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton, while NFL.com’s Adam Rank has the Falcons propping up the league’s standings at 2-15.

Both records would surely put the franchise in position to draft a player in the top five next year. What’s interesting about Sanchez’s prediction is how it doesn’t involve taking a quarterback.

His scenario presumes the Falcons will consider themselves set with either Mariota or Ridder. That’s a bold prediction considering Mariota has spent the last two seasons as a backup for the Las Vegas Raiders, while Ridder is a third-round pick this year.

Neither quarterback appears to have the pedigree necessary to replace franchise stalwart Matt Ryan, who was traded to the Indianapolis Colts back in March. There’s still hope, though, that any signal-caller surrounded by Pitts, London and Cordarrelle Patterson has the chance to outperform expectations.

If that happens, the Falcons won’t be picking in the top five next April.