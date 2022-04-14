Falcons NFL Pre-Draft: Georgia Star Defender Would ‘Love To’ Stay Home

Georgia’s star defensive tackle, Jordan Davis, threw out the first pitch during the Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals game on Wednesday, April 13.

After throwing a strike, he joined Braves broadcasters Chip Caray and Jeff Francoeur in the booth where he gave some insight on the NFL draft process.

"The whole state is still buzzing off of it."@jordanxdavis99 joins our booth after throwing out the first pitch to discuss the national championship run.@Braves x @GeorgiaFootball pic.twitter.com/ufBwz1A4w3 — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) April 13, 2022

Davis ‘Wowed’ Everyone at the Combine

Davis had an impressive––if not the most impressive––2020 NFL Combine performance in Indianapolis back in March.

The 6-foot-6, 340-pound defender clocked a shocking 4.78 40-yard dash, second-fastest

among defensive tackles, behind Georgia’s Devonte Wyatt.

While he wowed everyone who was watching, he admitted that he also wowed himself.

“You know, it’s one of those things that you take it out of the story, but you don’t really believe. I don’t even believe it myself sometimes. I’m like, man, I don’t know if I can do that twice,” Davis said. “To be able to do that, show out and be around all my teammates — we had the most [players at the combine]. To show out with my teammates and have fun, it was really just the testament to our hard work.”

With the NFL draft just 15 days away, Davis noted he has been continuing to train and that he’s going to be ready to go to whatever team he winds up with.

“It’s literally just blind — you’re going in there blind, and I think that’s the scariest part about the process. At the end of the day, you know, wherever [you go] you’ve been preparing, you’ve been ready. You just hit the ground running with whichever team likes you. You want to go where you’re loved, not where you like.”

Davis Hints at His Preferred Draft Destination

Where Davis will land remains a big question mark but he did throw out a hint of his preferred draft destination when The Athletic’s Jeff Schultz asked if he has spoken with the Atlanta Falcons ahead of the draft or not.

“I can’t give out all the secrets but we talked a couple of times,” Davis told Schultz. I’d love to stay home. I have a preference but you can’t make everything happen.”

Former Georgia DT Jordan Davis, who's attending the Braves' game, on whether he has spoken with the Falcons in pre-draft meetings: "I can’t give out all the secrets but we talked a couple of times. I’d love to stay home. I have a preference but you can’t make everything happen." — Jeff Schultz (@JeffSchultzATL) April 13, 2022

Davis is a Charlotte, North Carolina native but after playing at UGA and winning a National Championship, his home is now Georgia.

The Falcons have several needs heading into this year’s draft and defensive tackle is certainly one of them, but whether or not they go that route at No. 8 overall is totally unclear, but if they do take a defender––Davis would be a solid pick.

Braves sideline reporter Kelly Crull also tracked down Davis at the game and where she asked the most important question about his draft attire. Davis couldn’t go into detail but he made it clear he will be representing his Bulldogs––and subconsciously the Atlanta Falcons.

“It’s definitely going to be a nice suit. Definitely a nice suit — you know, black and red, always. Gotta represent,” Davis told Crull. “It’s a little creative. I don’t want to give away all the sauce, but it’s going to be really nice.”

We’ll find out if the Falcons are bringing Davis home when the 2022 NFL Draft kicks off on April 28.

