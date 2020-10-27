Julio Jones Confirms Status for Thursday vs. Panthers

While Falcons’ projected injury report suggested otherwise, Julio Jones says he’s ready to go for Thursday night’s Prime Time game against the Carolina Panthers.

Tuesday after practice, Jones spoke with the media about how he’s feeling:

“For me, this week, it’s amazing because it is a short week but I feel great already. I’m ready to go.”

Falcons Latest Injury Report

After taking a rest day on Monday, the Falcons returned to the practice fields to prepare for their Thursday night game, just two days away.

The Falcons estimated what Atlanta’s injury report would look like since they didn’t practice Monday and the only player that was wrong was defensive end Takk McKinley. He was unable to participate in Tuesday’s session due to a lingering groin injury.

Here’s a look at the latest injury report:

Full Participation

N/A

Limited Participation

WR Julio Jones (hip)

C Alex Mack (knee)

T Kaleb McGary (elbow)

WR Russell Gage (knee)

Did Not Participate

DE Takk McKinley (groin)

Panthers Latest Injury Report

Here’s a look at what is going on in Carolina:

Full Participation

DE Marquis Haynes (knee)

DE Efe Obada (back)

Limited Participation

G John Miller (Ankle)

Did Not Participate

T Russell Okung (calf)

CB Eli Apple (hamstring and then released)

DT Zach Kerr (toe)

Panthers Could Activate Chrisitan McCaffrey

The Panthers announced on Tuesday that they could be moving Christian McCaffrey off of the injured reserve to the active roster in time for the Falcons’ meeting.

McCaffrey didn’t participate in Monday’s light working and Carolina’s coach Matt Rhule told ESPN he would have to practice in full to be considered for Thursday’s game. He won’t be making the final call, however, he’s leaving it up to the team doctors.

“I will say he looks good,” he told ESPN. “He looks like he’s moving around great. Just we’ll let the medical people and him determine how much he can do, or when he can play in a game.”

McCaffrey suffered a high ankle sprain at the beginning of the season, but the Panthers have been doing just fine without him, for the most part. Though, having their superstar back would be a game-changer.

Last fall McCaffrey became the third player in NFL history to have 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same season. Before being sidelined in Week 2 this year, he had 156 yards rushing and four touchdowns to go with seven catches for 57 yards under his belt.

Backup running back, Mike Davis, stepped in for McCaffrey and averaged 101.5 yards in the first four games without him.

Rhule has consistently been saying he wouldn’t rush back McCaffrey and is being cautious about having him return on the short week. But, he hasn’t been ruled out yet.

Even if he does end up playing, he shouldn’t be much of a threat to the Falcons rush defense, who has been looking better week by week.

