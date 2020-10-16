Falcons Week 6 Injury Report: Julio Jones Preparing to Face Vikings

Some good news happening in Atlanta. The Falcons opened up their facility on Friday after a COVID-19 scare and resumed in-person practices to prepare for Sunday’s matchup against the Vikings.

The best part? Julio Jones was out there in a limited capacity for the first time in two weeks. He doesn’t carry a designation for Sunday’s game which means he should be suiting up.

Jones Rests for Two Weeks

Jones hasn’t played a full game since Atlanta’s embarrassing loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

The veteran wideout is fighting a hamstring injury and did not practice at all last week and was listed as questionable before being ruled out against the Panthers. Jones still stayed involved in meetings and worked out with Matt Ryan some on the side when he was “out.”

Last week, Jones told the media his hamstring was feeling better and sitting out, despite the losses, has helped him.

“When you have soft-tissue, it’s like a day-to-day thing,” Jones said last week via ESPN. “You just really gotta feel it out. So you don’t know. You’re really uncertain with it. But I feel good. Just working just a little bit here and there every day; just building confidence and just getting the strength and everything back.”

In the last full game Jones played in, he had two catches for 24 yards against the Cowboys. He said his hamstring affected him while running and if you were watching, you could tell Jones was struggling to get up from tackles and limping around on the sidelines.

Falcons Week 6 Injury Report

Here’s a look at the Falcons Week 6 full injury report as of Friday.

Full Participation

S Ricardo Allen (Elbow)

Limited Participation

S Keanu Neal (Hamstring)

DE Dante Fowler (Ankle)

TE Hayden Hurst (Back0

WR Russell Gage (Shoulder)

DT Grady Jarrett (Back)

DE Takk McKinley (Groin)

LB Foye Oluokun (Knee)

Did Not Participate

WR Julio Jones (Hamstring)

S Jaylinn Hawkins (Concussion)

DT Deadrin Senat (Rest)

C Alex Mack (Rest)

DE John Cominsky (Illness)

A Look at The Vikings

Atlanta is not the only losing team in this matchup. The Vikings suffered another tough loss in Week 5, losing 27-26 to QB1 Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks. Kirk Cousins and Minnestoa nearly had the game in their hands until Wilson and wide receiver DK Metcalf connected for a 6-yard touchdown with just a few seconds remaining on the clock. Despite the loss, the Vikings covered the spread as a 6.5-point road underdog.

This is a must-win game for the Vikings who are now 1-4. Atlanta needs a win too, but their season is close to tanking unless interim coach Raheem Morris can win the next 11. Cousins has yet to show consistency recording 249 passing yards and two TDs against Seattle was still intercepted once.

In Atlanta’s favor, running back Dalvin Cook has been ruled out with a groin injury. They won’t have to worry about him, but they’ll still need to stop rookie Justin Jefferson. The young wideout leads the team with 371 rushing yards and could continue his progress if Atlanta’s defense can’t hold it together this weekend.

