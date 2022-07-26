Ex-Falcons WR Julio Jones Signs With NFC South Rival: Report

Longtime Atlanta Falcons wideout, Julio Jones, is back in the NFC South after signing a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the signing, emphasizing that “the soon-to-be 45-year Tom Brady now will have a chance to throw to the 33-year-old Jones.”

Seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones is signing a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per source. The soon-to-be 45-year Tom Brady now will have a chance to throw to the 33-year-old Jones. More on ESPN’s NFL Live. pic.twitter.com/IZQ4rMuEUo — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2022

The Falcons Traded Julio Jones Ahead of the 2021 Season

After 10 seasons of repping red and black, the Falcons traded their former 2011 first-round pick to the Tennessee Titans.

In addition to Jones, Atlanta also sent a 2023 sixth-round pick to Tennessee. In exchange for Jones, the Titans sent a 2022 second-round draft pick and a 2023 fourth-round selection to the Falcons.

Tennesse even took on every penny of Jones’s contract worth $38 million dollars. That part saved the Falcons a massive cap hit and freed up space for them to singer their 2021 rookies, which had been delayed.

Jones was 32 at the time and had been yearning to get out of Atlanta since way before the 2021 NFL draft when he initially requested a trade. And after a decade in Atlanta and no Super Bowl ring, Jones was more than ready to move on.

However, his year in Tennessee didn’t go as expected as he logged just 31 receptions for 434 yards with one touchdown through just 10 games.

Why Jones Wasn’t Coming Back to Atlanta

Prior to Jones signing with the Bucs, the Falcons were among the favorites to land Jones, but that was never going to happen.

Following Jones’ split from Atlanta, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer revealed some truths behind the trade, making sense of it once and for all.

To start, Julio Jones wanted out. In fact, he wanted out two years prior when he requested a trade under former head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff. Instead, he signed a $66 million dollar contract extension. However, that deal would later come to haunt the franchise’s salary cap.

Once Quinn was fired, Jones went to the new head coach-GM duo, Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith, before the 2021 NFL Draft to request a trade [again]. They honored Jones’s request and took calls from various teams. Initially, the Falcons were asking for a first-round pick and while several false reports said there was one on the table, Breer confirmed that there was never a first-round offer made.

The Titans were the only team serious about the trade and the only team in the mix that could afford to pay Jones more if he performed well last season.

Thus, he landed in Tenessee––excited for a fresh start.

But after a busted 2021 season, he needs another fresh start and signing a cheap deal with a winning team makes more sense than heading back to the Falcons, who are on tap for another season of rebuilding.

Meanwhile, Tom Brady and the Bucs should finish the 2022-23 season first in the NFC South, which means Jones could see his first playoff run for the first time in 2017, and boy, does he deserve it.

