Kanye West ‘Literally Moved Into’ Falcons Stadium

The Atlanta Falcons won’t be stepping foot in Mercedes-Benz Stadium until August 7th for a preseason practice but until then, the stadium is being occupied by rapper Kanye West.

According to a report from TMZ, West set up shop at the Falcons’ home field to finish his new album DONDA.

“Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Mr. West will miss his weekend performance at Rolling Loud in Miami because he has literally moved into Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.”

West held a private album party last Thursday and was so inspired that he never left.

His official release date for DONDA is scheduled for August 6th, which is perfect timing before Matt Ryan and Co. take over the stadium.

Behind the Scenes of ‘Donda’

West’s named his latest album after his mother, Donda West, who passed away in 2007.

Among the fans that showed up to celebrate were Shaquille O’Neal, CeeLo Green, Big Boi, and his ex-wife and reality star, Kim Kardashian. His kids, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 ––along with Khloé Kardashian also attended the event.

It reportedly became clear that West is struggling with the recent divorce and broke down crying while performing “Love Unconditionally”––a new song about losing his family.

But it seems that Kardashian isn’t fully ready to let go after color-coordinating her outfit by wearing all red which matched Ye’s costume.

Kardashian was seen sporting a skintight leather jumpsuit by Rick Owens. Meanwhile West rocked a red tank top in the same shade and pants with what looked like a new color of his Yeezy Gap Round Jacket. He topped off the look with a ski mask.

Kim was the one who filed for divorce in February but she and West have maintained a relationship as co-parents. And although his new album is dedicated to his late mom, some songs are in reference to Kardashian but none were written to diss her.

Falcons’ Training Camp Kicks Off This Week

In more important news for Atlanta Falcons fans, training camp officially kicks off on July 31st and runs until Week 1.

The first week of camp is open to the public:

-Saturday,July 31 at 9:30 AM

-Sunday, August 1 at 9:30 AM

-Monda, August 3 at 9:30 AM

-Tuesday, August 4 at 9:30 AM

-Wednesday, August 5 at 9:30 AM

-Thursday, August 7 at 2:00 PM (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

Atlanta will also be heading to Miami for a few days for a practice battle with the Dolphins at their new Miami Gardens training facility

Atlanta is scheduled for a preseason game against Dolphins’ head coach Brian Flores and his crew on August 21. Before that, the Falcons take on the Tennessee Titans at home on Aug. 13, so the practice sessions with the Dolphins are expected to be squeezed between those two dates.

The 2021 Falcons team will look a little different with a new head coach in Arthur Smith and Calvin Ridley filling the shoes of Julio Jones, who will be suiting up for the Titans.