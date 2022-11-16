Falcons Key Defender Returns to Practice

The Atlanta Falcons could have a key piece back in their secondary for their Week 11 matchup against the Chicago Bears.

ESPN’s Michael Rothstein, who attended Atlanta’s media portion of practice, first reported that cornerback A.J. Terrell was back, though limited.

Terrell has missed three straight games due to a hamstring injury.

Smith said his status for Sunday is “in the air” and that he wants to test how his hamstring is throughout the week, per Rothstein.

He also added that he “needs” to see him back to being himself again after he re-aggravated it against Cincinnati.