Falcons’ Starting LB Mykal Walker Gives Injury Update

Atlanta Falcons starting linebacker Mykal Walker, who exited Sunday’s game early, gave an injury update after the game.

Walker, 25, went down in the second half with a groin injury and did not return.

He will have an MRI on Monday but is certain that he’ll be ready to go for Week 6.

“I’m going to get that checked tomorrow,” Walker told D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution “Right now, I’m feeling good. I should be ready to play next week.”

Walker racked up 11 tackles (seven solo) before leaving the game and Atlanta went on to lose 21-15 to the Buccaneers.

Walker Has Taken Big Strides This Year

From sitting behind Deion Jones for two seasons to becoming Deen Pees’ primary signal caller on defense this year, Walker has taken big strides in a short amount of time.

The fourth-round pick out of Fresno State in 2020 started just two games last season, recording 35 total tackles in 17 games. Now, he’s starting every game and wears a green dot on his helmet as the defense’s lead communicator.

But when he went down, Rashaan Evans took over his leadership duties, which Walker had no doubt in his abilities.

“He did great,” Walker said. “We always talk. I’ve got my money on (Evans) all the time. As soon as I went down, I knew Rashaad was going to pick up the slack. We got a great kid, Troy Andersen, to run in there too and help take over. We have a really good linebacker room. I knew if I couldn’t go in there that those guys would be able to hold it down.”

Neither did defensive coordinator Dean Pees, who prepared them for this moment ahead of the 2022 season.

“All those guys have the ability to do it,” Pees said, via Sports Illustrated. “You can only have one on the field at a time, but if Mykal wasn’t in there, Rashaan can do it. They all have the ability to do it, you’ve just got to change their helmets (and) designate who it’s going to be (amongst three people) before the game starts.”

Troy Andersen Entered the Game for Walker

Rookie linebacker Troy Andersen entered the game in Walker’s place.

He did a nice job of filling the void and five stops (four solo).

Walker is also a big fan of Andersen.

“He played great. I’m high on him. Troy is freakishly athletic. We have to clean him up on the X’s and O’s a little bit, but the sky is the limit for that kid,” Walker said of Andersen after Week 2’s loss to the Rams per Josh Kendall of The Athletic.

Andersen currently has just 13 (eight solo) tackles on the season thus far.