Former Falcons Safety to Interview for Steelers GM Position

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to interview ESPN NFL analyst and commentator Louis Riddick for their vacant general manager position, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

If hired, Riddick, 52, would replace Kevin Colbert who retired at the end of the 2021 season.

The #Steelers are scheduled to interview ESPN commentator Louis Riddick for their vacant GM job, sources say. He last worked in the NFL as the #Eagles Director of Pro Personnel in 2013. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 8, 2022

ALL the latest Falcons news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Falcons newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Falcons!

A Look at Riddick’s Past

Riddick, 52, is a Pennsylvania native and played college football at the University of Pittsburgh and was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the ninth round (No. 248 overall) of the 1991 NFL Draft. He also spent time with the Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Oakland Raiders, the XFL’s Orlando Rage and WLAF’s Sacramento Surge.

Out of seven seasons in the NFL, Riddick spent two with the Falcons. He made his pro debut with Atlanta in 1992 before rejoining the club in 1996. He appeared in 32 games (5 starts) and recorded 99 total tackles and 2.0 sacks during his two separate campaigns.

After his playing career, Riddick became a pro scout for Washington in 2001 and four years later was promoted to director of pro personnel. He was then hired by the Philadelphia Eagles as a pro scout in 2008 and was again promoted to director of pro personnel in 2010.

Riddick later joined ESPN in 2013 before being named an analyst for ESPN’s coverage of Monday Night Football in August.

READ NEXT: