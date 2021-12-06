Falcons’ 300-Pounder Reacts to Pick-6 vs. Tom Brady

Marlon Davidson isn’t about to forget his second splash play of the season against Tom Brady. The second-year defensive end stunned Brady with a three-yard pick-six during the Atlanta Falcons‘ Week 13 defeat at home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 5.

Davidson’s career highlight, which occurred in the dying seconds of the first half, couldn’t help the Falcons beat the Bucs, but it’s still a moment he’ll cherish. He told reporters, including ESPN’s Michael Rothstein, how he’d already fulfilled one career goal against Brady:

Falcons DL Marlon Davidson called intercepting Tom Brady a "highlight forever." When he got into the league, he said he had a goal to sack Tom Brady (he did that in Week 2). The last time Brady was pick-sixed by a defensive lineman — Davidson was in middle school. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) December 6, 2021

Davidson’s INT Falcons’ Lone Defensive Highlight vs. Bucs

Davidson certainly looked like he had been studying some film when he ghosted in front of Tampa Bay running back Leonard Fournette and surprised Brady. The pick, relayed via Fox NFL on the Falcons’ official Twitter account, helped Atlanta close to within three of the defending Super Bowl champions:

Sadly for Davidson and his teammates, that was as close as they got to Brady and the Bucs. Instead, the 44-year-old quarterback systematically dissected a defense that generated next-to-no pressure. Brady, who wasn’t sacked, threw four touchdown passes as part of a 38-completions, 368-yard effort on the day. His passer rating was an astonishing 112.2, according to Pro Football Reference.

The lack of heat on the pocket was a surprise given Dean Pees is running the Falcons’ defense. Pees knows Brady from their time together with the New England Patriots, where the former was defensive coordinator for four years.

Enjoying the same success in Atlanta has proved a challenge, largely because Pees’ unit lacks a credible pass rush. The Falcons have recorded the fewest sacks in the NFL, just 15, per the league’s official website.

Without stud rushers on the edge, Pees has had to scheme ways to get after quarterbacks. Ironically, he was successful against Brady’s heir apparent with the Pats, Mac Jones, in Week 11.

The Falcons were shut out 25-0, but the defense sacked Jones three times. Half of those sacks came courtesy of safety Erik Harris and cornerback Darren Hall. Pees routinely blitzed defensive backs off the edges and the scheme caught the eye of Patriots observers like NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry and Tom E. Curran:

Our guy @PhilAPerry pointed it out during the Falcons game that the delayed blitzes from deep Atlanta DC Dean Pees had success with would be something Mac Jones could expect to see again until he was adept at countering. Tennessee just got Mac. — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) November 28, 2021

That same pressure concept might have found joy against Brady, because Hall, #34, was clearly blitzing off the edge before Davidson made the pick. Quick pressure forced Brady into a checkdown and anyone who has followed the veteran’s career knows how much he loves to throw to his running backs.

Davidson knew, but it’s not entirely clear if he merely had screen responsibility or if he was covering the back as part of a zone blitz. Davidson’s stunned response indicates this takeaway owed more to instinct than design:

Falcons DL Marlon Davidson on the pick-6 of @TomBrady "I don’t even know how it happened. It just happened, man." — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) December 6, 2021

Either way, this was an exceptional play and a nice bookend to the sack Davidson got against Brady when the two teams met back in Week 2:

Brady Still Owns the Falcons

Brady was sacked three times in the first meeting, but just like on Sunday, he had the last laugh, throwing five touchdowns to spark a 48-25 Bucs win.

That’s been the tale of the tape whenever Brady has met the Falcons. The latter have landed a few jabs, but the haymakers have always belonged to No. 12:

The Falcons have still never defeated @TomBrady. pic.twitter.com/ePnrgMb9K5 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 5, 2021

The trend has continued this season because the Falcons simply don’t have enough playmakers on defense. Grady Jarrett remains a menace at defensive tackle and Deion Jones is a capable and rangy middle linebacker when healthy. Meanwhile, A.J. Terrell is a budding star at cornerback.

Outside of this trio, though, Pees is lacking the talent he needs to make his wide array of schemes work. He’s had to contend with youngsters like 23-year-old Davidson, the team’s second-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Predictably, Atlanta’s deficiencies have been most ruthlessly exploited by the Buccaneers, owners of a deep and prolific offense operated by arguably the greatest quarterback of all time. A man who famously broke franchise hearts when he led the Patriots from 28-3 down to stun the Falcons in Super Bowl XLI.

As B/R Gridiron pointed out, Brady still isn’t showing the Falcons any mercy in 2021:

.@TomBrady has been downright mean to the Falcons this year💀 pic.twitter.com/kzMR65nN5B — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) December 5, 2021

The Falcons won’t seriously challenge the Bucs in the NFC South until they add some blue chip defenders who can do to Brady what Davidson did, only more often.