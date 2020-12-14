Matt Ryan Confident in Future With Falcons

Another loss in the books for the struggling Atlanta Falcons team which means another reporter asking about Matt Ryan’s future in Atlanta.

Usually calm and collected, Ryan lost his cool in Sunday’s loss, throwing an interception and slamming his helmet. When a reporter asked him about his future in Atlanta, he managed to stay confident.

“I’ve got plenty left in the tank,” Ryan said following the Falcons’ 20-17 loss to the Chargers. “I just got to play better, and unfortunately stuff like this happens sometimes in professional sports, and you just kind of grind through it and you gotta find a way to be better. And I’m committed to that and I certainly think I’ll play better next week.”

Matt Ryan Surpasses Peyton Manning

Ryan and Dirk Koetter today looked like the Kyle Shanahan and Matt Ryan days when there was tension on the sideline. While Ryan has never said a peep about Koetter, you could tell he wasn’t happy today.

Ryan had three interceptions on the day with the last two putting the Falcons in a tough spot to win.

With just under four minutes on the clock and moved outside the red zone due to a holding penalty, Ryan looked to tight end Hayden Hurst but was too late and allowed LA safety Jahleel Addae to interrupt the pass.

“Yeah, I was a little late, and he did a nice job of slow playing it,” Ryan said. “But that was, that was poor on me. I’ve got to get the ball out right away, give Hayden the chance to keep the chains moving, and that was late and a bad decision on my part.”

The 31-year-old QB still managed to set a new benchmark, surpassing Peyton Manning’s passing yard total through his first 13 seasons with 54,846.

It’s always nice to be mentioned in the same sentence as Peyton Manning,” Ryan said.

But the disappointing loss to LA kept Ryan from wanting to celebrate himself.

Ryan finished the day with 21 of 32 passing for 224 yards and one touchdown.

Raheem Morris Has Matt Ryan’s Back

Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris didn’t talk down on Ryan’s performance, instead, he backed him and blamed an unproductive rushing game, ultimately leaving it up to Ryan to carry the team.

“There’s not a lot of things that are gonna make me lose my confidence in Matt Ryan, a guy who was MVP of this league,” Morris said. “A guy that is very capable of getting it done. A guy that I trust his process and I trust everything he’s about and who he is and what he stands for. I got all the backing in Matt Ryan that you possibly have in a coach.”

The only positive side to come out of, yet, another bad performance from the Atlanta Falcons is that the team is getting closer and closer to sealing a top 10 spot in the 2021 NFL Draft.

