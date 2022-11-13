Ex-Falcons QB Matt Ryan Goes Viral on Twitter

Former Atlanta Falcons quarterback, Matt Ryan, was unbenched on Sunday, November 13 after Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday made the call to start Ryan over Sam Ehlingher against Las Vegas Raiders.

It ended up working out in Indy’s favor as Ryan led the Colts to their first win in three weeks, beating the Raiders, 25-20.

Ryan finished the day completing 21 of 28 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for a score.

The 37-year-old QB even showed off his speed, scrambling for a career-long 39 yards, which sparked a lot of conversation on Twitter.

How Jeff Saturday Made the Decision to Start Ryan

Indianapolis initially made the move to bench Ryan ahead of their Week 8 matchup against Washington. Aside from Ryan’s decline in production, his shoulder injury also played a larger role in the team’s decision and according to many reports, owner Jim Irsay helped with the final call.

At the time, Ryan, a former MVP quarterback led the NFL in interceptions thrown (9) and fumbles (11).

After benching Ryan and three straight losses, the club shook up the coaching staff, firing head coach Frank Reich on Monday, November 6 and hiring Jeff Saturday as a short-term replacement.

Saturday, a former Colt himself and a good friend of Indy’s owner was handed the keys to do make the big decisions, including adding Ryan to the active roster.

Starting Ryan wasn’t his initial instinct when he got to Indy, but after he saw Ryan throw and how he led practice on Thursday, he knew he was their guy.

“I evaluate all the time. I tell those guys, this is not a closed competition by any stretch of the imagination, Saturday said Sunday’s victory. “I’m going to put the best 11 on it. So whatever we can do to win games, that’s what we’ll do. Both have had great weeks of practice. Sam, for a young guy, is an energetic guy. He brings a lot of pop. Matt, getting out there too, I was impressed. He was out there throwing it around.”

Whether or not the Colts stick it out with Ryan for the next seven games remains to be seen. Either way, Saturday is in charge.

“It’ll be up to me who starts at quarterback,” he said.