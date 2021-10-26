WATCH: Matt Ryan’s Sons Acting as Kyle Pitts, Calvin Ridley

Matt Ryan’s wife Sarah shared a video of their twin boys, aka the ice cubs, acting as Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley and tight end Kyle Pitts––and it’s absolutely adorable.

See for yourself:

The Ice Cubes acting as Kyle Pitts and Calvin Ridley is the cutest thing you'll see today ☺️ (via @sryan03) pic.twitter.com/g8GaF7nEez — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 22, 2021

This isn’t the first time that Ice Cubes acted as Pitts and Ridley. They visited their dad at training camp and raced each other as if they were the Falcons’ two top receivers.

Matt Ryan’s kids just wanna be Kyle Pitts and Calvin Ridley 🥺😂 (via @AtlantaFalcons)pic.twitter.com/b1FAK9hXhk — Gridiron (@Gridiron) August 3, 2021

And…not to mention that they may not know their ABCs by memory yet, but they do know some legends.

Sure they don’t know their abc’s but thanks to our nightly “reading”, they’re learning about a lot of great people #priorities pic.twitter.com/rN3cS5nAS8 — Sarah Ryan (@sryan03) October 8, 2021

Ryan’s twins might only be four years old, but it looks like there could be a bright football future for the two of them.

Matt Ryan on Kyle Pitts: ‘There’s No Blink in His Game’

Ryan checked off his 40th game-winning drive and ended up tieing with John Elway for the seventh-most in NFL history during the Falcons’ Sunday victory over Miami. He finished the day passing for 336 yards, 3 touchdowns with one interception.

Ryan was impressed with the Dolphins’ defense, but also how the Falcons’ offense responded––especially Pitts.

“He’s done a great job and he’s focused on just getting better week in and week out and he’s done that and I’m proud of him,” Ryan said in the post-game press conference. “The way he prepares during the week is getting better. I think he’s getting comfortable with that and it’s showing in the way that he’s performing. I give him a lot of credit. There’s no blink in his game.

“When the game is on the line or it’s an important situation, he just goes out there and executes the same way he does every other snap.”

Pitts racked up 163 receiving yards on 7 catches, which broke the Falcons’ franchise record for a tight end in a single game.

Prior to Week 5, there were a lot of questions surrounding Pitts but he seems to have earned Ryan’s trust and settled into his role as one of Atlanta’s top receivers.