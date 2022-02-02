Falcons Meet With Top QB Prospect: Report

The 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl festivities kicked off on Monday with Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot in attendance.

And according to The Falcoholic‘s Kevin Knight, Atlanta met Cincinnati Bears quarterback Desmond Ridder.

Of course, this meeting might not mean too much but with the Falcons potentially in the market for a quarterback as Matt Ryan’s contract comes to an end in 2023, then, in that case, it could mean something more.

ALL the latest Falcons news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Falcons newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Falcons!

Ridder’s Scouting Report

At six-foot-four and 215 pounds, Ridder made himself a name at Cincinnati, throwing for a total of 10,239 yards, 87 touchdowns, and 28 interceptions. He also found success as a runner where he accounted for 2,169 yards and 28 touchdowns on the ground.

Pro Football Network sums up the good and bad about Ridder in their official scouting report:

First off, Ridder has excellent size for the position. Cincinnati lists their quarterback at 6’4″, ensuring that he overshadows many of his contemporaries in the class. While height isn’t the overriding consideration it used to be, it’s certainly a tick in Ridder’s box. Like Trevor Lawrence in the previous class, Ridder’s height belies a deceptive athleticism. The Cincinnati quarterback moves exceptionally well as a ball carrier. He’s not incredibly fast like a Lamar Jackson, but his long strides allow him to cover ground well. Ridder also displays stellar change-of-direction ability. He can turn quickly to escape the pocket, and he uses his elusiveness in the open field. The mobility makes him a scoring threat, with 28 rushing touchdowns during his college career.

Ridder is projected to go at some point in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft but no later than the second and after UNC’s QB product Sam Howell.

READ NEXT: