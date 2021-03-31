Mike Davis’s Brother ‘Ruined’ His Falcons Signing Announcement

The Atlanta Falcons have a new No. 1 option in their backfield after signing former Carolina Panthers running back Mike Davis to a two-year contract worth $5.5 million last week.

The Georgia native held his first press conference with local media on Monday where he discussed why he chose to come to Atlanta.

Obviously, being from Georgia was at the top of his list.

“I didn’t want to go anywhere far from home,” Davis said Monday, per ESPN. “You know, I’ve done that a lot. The fact that I could stay at home and wake up in my own bed and not have to buy furniture or rent a place out, I was all for it.”

Davis was raised on the West Side of Atlanta and played at Stephenson High.

“It’s really amazing to be home,” Davis. “You can’t beat it. I’ve got a lot of family here, so it’s real good to be here.”

Davis’s Brother Spoiled the Big News

Davis played a big role for the Panthers last season after stepping in for the injured Christian McCaffery as the team’s No. 1 option. The 28-year-old had his best season yet, rushing for 642 yards topped with 373 yards receiving and eight touchdowns.

He entered the new league year on March 17th as an unrestricted free agent and the Falcons picked him up.

He was ecstatic to be going him and told his brother, James Davis, the news first. But James couldn’t keep it to himself.

“He couldn’t believe it,” Mike Davis said. “I told my brother I was going to the Falcons.”

James told their mother before Mike could even pick up the phone.

“That’s how happy he was,” Mike Davis said. “He just ruined it for me.”

Mike is the young brother of James, who played at Douglass High and Clemson. For four straight seasons (2005-2008), he was the Tigers’ leading rusher. James went on to get drafted by the Browns in the sixth-round 2009.

James Looked Out for Mike

Despite spoiling the big news before Mike could call anyone, James, seven years older, has always looked out for his little brother. He is the main reason Mike went to Stephenson and played under well-respected Georgia high school head coach, Ron Gartrell.

“Coming up from Douglass and being on the West Side of Atlanta all of my life, it was pretty rough growing up Bankhead,” Mike said. “My brother got drafted and moved me out to Lithonia area and Coach Gartrell gave me a chance to do something (better) with my life. He saw something in me. I’m really grateful and really appreciative of the opportunity that was given.”

Mike Davis was drafted in the fourth round by the San Francisco 49ers in 2015. The 5-foot-9, 221-pound running back has seen action in 65 games and made 22 starts. He has had stints with the 49ers (2015-16), Seahawks (2017-18), Bears (2019), and Panthers (2019-20).

Davis joins Ito Smith and Qadree Wilson on the Falcons’ backfield depth chart.