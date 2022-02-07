Falcons Add ‘Elite Talent’ at CB in New Mock

Another Monday means another mock draft debut and this one has the Atlanta Falcons turning to an LSU star.

Falcons’ own digital reporter, Scott Bair, released his first mock draft of the offseason with Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal going No. 1 overall to the Jaguars.

And with the No. 8 pick, the Falcons select cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.:

“The Falcons add an elite talent at a premium position, teaming the LSU product up with A.J. Terrell to form what could be one of the NFL’s best cornerback tandems,” Bair writes. “If Stingley can find and improve on the form he showed a few years back, the Falcons will have a true lockdown corner. The early runs on edge rusher and offensive tackle prevent them from going in that direction, but they still fill a need with the best player on the board.”

Stingley’s Scouting Report

Current Year: Junior

Height: 6’1″

Weight: 195 pounds

Since his true freshman season in 2019, Stingley was regarded as a future top-five NFL draft pick when he led the SEC with 6 interceptions and was second in the nation with 21 pass deflections.

But things took a turn during his sophomore year when missed three out of ten games, one due to an illness and two others due to injury. He also played just three games this past season due to an undisclosed injury.

Nonetheless, he’s still projected to go high in round one and Pro Football Network breaks down Stingley’s advantages in his official scouting report, emphasizing speed:

Stingley’s scouting report begins with size. At 6’1″ and 195 pounds, he owns the prototypical size of an NFL cornerback. However, size alone isn’t enough for success. Thankfully, Stingley is blessed with ideal length at the position, which helps him be disruptive both at the catch point and at the line of scrimmage. He routinely uses his length to get a jab in at the point of the snap, gaining an advantage from the get-go. An exceptional athlete, Stingley can go toe-to-toe with the fastest wide receivers that college football has to offer. The LSU cornerback begins his coverage campaign from an excellent, low stance. From there, he explodes into an impressive backpedal, with the fluidity to turn and run with ease. He demonstrates excellent play speed, but there’s more to him than simply being able to run.

