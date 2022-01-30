Falcons LB Named ‘Early Breakout’ Candidate for 2022

Falcons LB Named ‘Early Breakout’ Candidate for 2022

  • 4 Shares
  • Updated
Mykal Walker Pro football focus

Getty Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks to make a pass play against Mykal Walker #3 of the Atlanta Falcons.

The 2022 NFL season is still a ways away, but that doesn’t mean it’s too soon to start analyzing teams for potential breakout players, according to Pro Football Focus.

PFF released their early breakout candidates for all 32 NFL teams for the 2022 season. And for that Atlanta Falcons, that player is projected to be linebacker Mykal Walker:

2021 PFF Grade: 71.3

Walker has played only 581 snaps over his two years in the NFL, and the 2020 fourth-round pick has earned the right to play far more in 2022 given his small-sample success. He has earned a 75.3 PFF grade in that span, including a 90.1 mark in coverage that featured a pick-six this past season in Cover 1 Rat.

According to Next Gen Stats, Walker reached over 21 miles per hour on the return — the fastest by a linebacker with the ball in the last five years. With Foyesade Oluokun hitting free agency, the path is there for more reps for Walker in 2022.

ALL the latest Falcons news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Falcons newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Falcons!

Walker Became a Dad & Picked Off Cam Newton

Walker had quite a memorable Week 14 last season.

On Wednesday, December 8, Walker welcomed his firstborn into the ––his son Kayden.

And then on Sunday, January 12, Walker snagged his first career interception and touchdown against the Carolina Panthers.  He picked off Cam Newton‘s intended pass to Ameer Abdullah for a 66-yard touchdown to put the Falcons ahead 14-7 in the first half.

And not to mention that soon after the play Newton was benched.

The Falcons went on to win the game 29-21 on the road.

Atlanta team reporter Tori McElhaney was present at the post-game press conference where Walker talked about his pick-six, mentioning that he grew up a huge Cam Newton fan.

Walker also noted that the defense’s job was to prove themselves after they let Carolina run all over them on October 31 and rack up over 200 rushing yards. This time, the Panthers notched just 91.

“We took it personally,” Walker told the media.

Walker Was a 2020 NFL Draft Pick

Atlanta initially selected the former Fresno State LB as their fourth-round pick at No. 119 in the 2020 NFL Draft, with hopes of adding more fire to their defensive.

Atlanta really needed to fill De’Vondre Campbell’s void at the time and they did that by adding Walker as the two aren’t far off of each other when it comes to their play.

Walker first began his collegiate career at Azusa Pacific where he was an all-conference performer in his second year posting 102 tackles, 11.5 for loss, and three sacks.

The Vacaville, California, native transferred to Fresno State in 2017 where he redshirted. It didn’t take long to step up as a Bulldog and when he did, he tallied 87 tackles (14 for loss), 4.5 sacks, one interception, six pass breakups, two blocked kicks and two forced fumbles through 14 starts. He finished his 2019 season with a first-team all-conference performance once again after recording 96 stops, a team-high nine for loss, 2.5 sacks and four pass breakups through 12 starts.

During his rookie NFL year, Walker tallied 40 total tackles (26 solo), one tackle for loss, two quarterback hits, one pass defended, one forced fumble and six special teams tackles in 16 games with six starts.

As PFF mentioned above, Walker should have a chance to have his best season yet with a bigger role in 2022 as Foye Oluokon and Deion Jones are set to hit the open market.

READ NEXT:

Read More
,
Comment Here
Subscribe
Notify of
1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Elbert Ward
Elbert Ward
31 minutes ago

I get paid more than $90 to $100 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this I have earned easily $10k from this without having online working skills .

Simply give it a shot on the accompanying site… http://www.LIVEJOB247.com

Last edited 30 minutes ago by Elbert Ward
0
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x