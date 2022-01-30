Falcons LB Named ‘Early Breakout’ Candidate for 2022

The Falcons went on to win the game 29-21 on the road.

And not to mention that soon after the play Newton was benched.

Atlanta team reporter Tori McElhaney was present at the post-game press conference where Walker talked about his pick-six, mentioning that he grew up a huge Cam Newton fan.

Mykal Walker said getting a pick-six was a big moment for him. Talked about Cam Newton being his fav player growing up. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) December 12, 2021

Walker also noted that the defense’s job was to prove themselves after they let Carolina run all over them on October 31 and rack up over 200 rushing yards. This time, the Panthers notched just 91.

“We took it personally,” Walker told the media.

Walker Was a 2020 NFL Draft Pick

Atlanta initially selected the former Fresno State LB as their fourth-round pick at No. 119 in the 2020 NFL Draft, with hopes of adding more fire to their defensive.

Atlanta really needed to fill De’Vondre Campbell’s void at the time and they did that by adding Walker as the two aren’t far off of each other when it comes to their play.

Walker first began his collegiate career at Azusa Pacific where he was an all-conference performer in his second year posting 102 tackles, 11.5 for loss, and three sacks.

The Vacaville, California, native transferred to Fresno State in 2017 where he redshirted. It didn’t take long to step up as a Bulldog and when he did, he tallied 87 tackles (14 for loss), 4.5 sacks, one interception, six pass breakups, two blocked kicks and two forced fumbles through 14 starts. He finished his 2019 season with a first-team all-conference performance once again after recording 96 stops, a team-high nine for loss, 2.5 sacks and four pass breakups through 12 starts.

During his rookie NFL year, Walker tallied 40 total tackles (26 solo), one tackle for loss, two quarterback hits, one pass defended, one forced fumble and six special teams tackles in 16 games with six starts.

As PFF mentioned above, Walker should have a chance to have his best season yet with a bigger role in 2022 as Foye Oluokon and Deion Jones are set to hit the open market.