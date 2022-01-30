Falcons LB Named ‘Early Breakout’ Candidate for 2022

The 2022 NFL season is still a ways away, but that doesn’t mean it’s too soon to start analyzing teams for potential breakout players, according to Pro Football Focus.
PFF released their early breakout candidates for all 32 NFL teams for the 2022 season. And for that Atlanta Falcons, that player is projected to be linebacker Mykal Walker:
2021 PFF Grade: 71.3
Walker has played only 581 snaps over his two years in the NFL, and the 2020 fourth-round pick has earned the right to play far more in 2022 given his small-sample success. He has earned a 75.3 PFF grade in that span, including a 90.1 mark in coverage that featured a pick-six this past season in Cover 1 Rat.
According to Next Gen Stats, Walker reached over 21 miles per hour on the return — the fastest by a linebacker with the ball in the last five years. With Foyesade Oluokun hitting free agency, the path is there for more reps for Walker in 2022.
Walker Became a Dad & Picked Off Cam Newton
Walker had quite a memorable Week 14 last season.
On Wednesday, December 8, Walker welcomed his firstborn into the ––his son Kayden.
And then on Sunday, January 12, Walker snagged his first career interception and touchdown against the Carolina Panthers. He picked off Cam Newton‘s intended pass to Ameer Abdullah for a 66-yard touchdown to put the Falcons ahead 14-7 in the first half.
