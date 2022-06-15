Falcons’ Third-Year LB ‘Ready’ for Bigger Role

When the Atlanta Falcons drafted linebacker Mykal Walker in 2020, there wasn’t much opportunity for him to see a lot of playing in his first two seasons as he had to compete against Foyesade Oluokun and Deion Jones.

But things have changed now.

Oluokun has since signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Jones is on tap to miss offseason workouts due to shoulder surgery, leaving Walker on deck for a bigger role and possibly a starting one, which he’s been waiting for.

“I feel like I was ready last year. I’ve been ready for my opportunity,” Walker Falcons’ team reporter Tori McElhaney on June 9. “Every day I am going to go out there and compete with myself, just go out there and get the respect from my coaches, the players.”

Of course, the starting job won’t come easy for Walker as the Falcons also inked veteran inside linebacker Rashaan Evans and drafted Troy Andersen this past April.

Nonetheless, Walker is confident in himself and reiterated the word “respect” to McElhaney and after gaining it, he believes he’s ready to take the leap that he has worked hard for.

“I think my goal, personally, was that I knew this was probably going to be my year to step up and takeover,” Walker said. “… You have to get that respect from everybody. It’s not like I don’t know what I am doing any more, so just having them believe in me, especially with the coaching staff.”

He also has the veteran rooting him on.

“This is a year that’s special to him because he has an opportunity to start and do some of the things he wants to do,” Evans said. “I’m right there with him, to help him out in any way that I can, to let him know some things I’ve been through as well and things he can get better on. Overall, I’m excited to play with a guy like that.”

ALL the latest Falcons news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Falcons newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Falcons!

Walker’s Biggest 2021 Moment

Fans caught a glimpse of Walker’s potential during Week 14 of last season.

On Wednesday, December 8, Walker welcomed his firstborn into the ––his son Kayden. And then on Sunday, January 12, Walker snagged his first career interception and touchdown against the Carolina Panthers. He picked off Cam Newton‘s intended pass to Ameer Abdullah for a 66-yard touchdown to put the Falcons ahead 14-7 in the first half. MYKAL WALKER 67 YARD PICK 6 pic.twitter.com/TXBJlGqKT3 — Carlton (@CrispyCarlton) December 12, 2021 And we can’t forget to mention that soon after the play Newton was benched. The Falcons went on to win the game 29-21 on the road.

Walker Was a 2020 NFL Draft Pick

Atlanta initially selected the former Fresno State LB as their fourth-round pick at No. 119 in the 2020 NFL Draft, with hopes of adding more fire to their defense.

Atlanta really needed to fill De’Vondre Campbell’s void at the time and they did that by adding Walker as the two aren’t far off of each other when it comes to their play.

Walker first began his collegiate career at Azusa Pacific where he was an all-conference performer in his second year posting 102 tackles, 11.5 for loss, and three sacks.

The Vacaville, California, native transferred to Fresno State in 2017 where he redshirted. It didn’t take long to step up as a Bulldog and when he did, he tallied 87 tackles (14 for loss), 4.5 sacks, one interception, six pass breakups, two blocked kicks and two forced fumbles through 14 starts. He finished his 2019 season with a first-team all-conference performance once again after recording 96 stops, a team-high nine for loss, 2.5 sacks and four pass breakups through 12 starts.

Since joining the league, Walker has logged 80 tackles (43 solo), one tackle for loss, 4 passes defensed, 2 QB hits, a forced fumble and one interception through 33 games with 8 starts.

READ NEXT: