New Falcons’ WR Reacts to Being Traded by the Raiders

Surprise, some relief and more than a little excitement about what comes next. That’s the best way to described Bryan Edwards’ reaction to being traded from the Las Vegas Raiders to the Atlanta Falcons.

The Silver and Black dealt Edwards on May 13, with the trade first reported by Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Details of the full terms and compensation were added by ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

Compensation update: Raiders traded WR Bryan Edwards and a 2023 seventh-round pick to Atlanta in exchange for the Falcons’ 2023 fifth-round pick, per source. https://t.co/qyjPmkYS1p — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 13, 2022

It was quite the sudden reversal of fortune for Edwards, who was the Raiders’ third-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft. The 23-year-old has finally broken his silence on the trade, discussing his initial shock, delight at returning to familiar territory, and where he fits in the Falcons’ offense.

Edwards Caught Off Guard by Trade

It’s fair to say Edwards wasn’t expecting to be traded. That’s what he told Falcons Digital Managing Editor Scott Bair: “I did not know a trade was coming. It kind of caught me off guard. My head was spinning for a while. Once I grasped the idea I was coming back to the right side of the country, it felt good.”

As Bair pointed out, Conway, South Carolina native Edwards is happy about playing in the south once again. Returning to familiar surroundings should help Edwards boost his numbers.

He started 15 games during two seasons in Las Vegas, catching 45 passes for 764 yards and scoring four touchdowns. What stands out among Edwards’ statistics is the 17.2 yards per reception he managed, ample proof he knows how to stretch the field.

While he might’ve been surprised not to get more opportunities to show that talent for the Raiders, Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton believes there was no longer any room for Edwards:

Yes, Bryan Edwards has a lot of potential and had some crucial catches, but trading him isn't a tough pill to swallow.#Raiders added Davante Adams. They have Waller and Renfrow. If you thought Edwards disappeared before, he wasn't going to see a lot of targets with this group. — Maurice Moton (@MoeMoton) May 13, 2022

Edwards may not have fit in the schemes of new Raiders’ head coach Josh McDaniels, but he should earn a larger workload with the Falcons.

Edwards Encouraged by Scheme Fit in Atlanta

Edwards believes he’s suited to the role wide receivers play in Falcons’ head coach Arthur Smith’s offense: “I knew (head coach/offensive play caller Arthur Smith) likes bigger receivers and they run a lot of in-breaking routes where guys can get the YAC and make big plays off of it. When I heard I was coming here, I thought it was a really good fit, about as good as it can get.”

More than the types of plays he’ll be asked to run in Atlanta, Edwards is looking forward to playing a more bruising brand of football: “It’s something I have to get back into the rhythm of. I feel like I got away from it, being in Las Vegas. These guys, they play physical here. They like to get up and pressure. In this division they’re going to get up on the line and play man-to-man. It’ll be a lot of fun getting back to beating man-to-man, getting back to being the true receiver I am.”

Operating in a more physical offense will require wideouts to block. Fortunately, it’s something Edwards (89) can manage, like on this play against the New Orleans Saints, highlighted by ATB Falcons contributor Tre’Shon:

Bryan Edwards not afraid to do the dirty work pic.twitter.com/ZyELJ8qQ9h — Tre’Shon (@LiteAceTre) May 13, 2022

It takes more than willingness for a receiver to handle edge defenders in the NFL. Size and tenacity are also essential qualities.

At 6’3″ and 215 pounds, Edwards isn’t short of either attribute. His block against the Saints wasn’t an isolated incident, but one of many such moments from an elite chip-blocking wideout, per Stacking The Board’s Cam Marino:

Edwards is one of the best chip blocking WRs in the NFL when he lines up next to the tackle!! — Cam Marino (@MarinoNFL) May 13, 2022

The deal for Edwards is just one of many moves the Falcons have made to get bigger at wide receiver this offseason. Free-agent arrival Auden Tate is also part of the process, along with the team’s top draft pick, Drake London, the eighth-overall selection this year.

Now the Falcons have a formidable collection of towering targets on the outside, per AJ Schulte of SB Nation’s Mile High Report:

The Falcons WR room has 6'4 Drake London, 6'5 Auden Tate, 6'1 Frank Darby, and now 6'3 Bryan Edwards to go along with 6'6 Kyle Pitts. Skyscrapers in that room — AJ Schulte (@AJDraftScout) May 13, 2022

You can add two more signed during free agency, 5’11” KhaDarel Hodge and 6’3″ Geronimo Allison, to this list. It’s obvious the Falcons are determined to create physical mismatches in both phases of their offense.

Edwards will help the plan take off, and he’s already been touted for big things by former teammates, including the Falcons’ potential starting quarterback.

Raiders Past and Present Endorse Edwards’ Talents

Edwards didn’t get long to showcase his talents for the Raiders, but he still managed to make a positive impression on a few key members of the roster. One of those is All-Pro tight end Darren Waller, who told heavy.com’s Austin Boyd what Edwards will bring to the field for the Falcons: “Contested catchability is elite, and I feel like he can only continue to grow as a player as he gets more and more opportunities – you see it in the games where he got opportunities. A change of scenery – it can be one of the best things that can ever happen to you.”

A propensity for making contested catches is something the Falcons need. NFC South rivals the Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers both like to play sticky, man-to-man coverage and force receivers to reel in passes under pressure and from within tight windows.

Edwards showed what he can do against close attention on this play against the Miami Dolphins:

Can’t wait to see Bryan Edwards make big plays in the 🅰️! 📺: https://t.co/8tGnbNnWW3 pic.twitter.com/XGqXqTAgfh — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 13, 2022

Smith and offensive coordinator Dave Ragone will want to see a similar rapport develop between Edwards and Marcus Mariota. The latter played for Smith with the Tennessee Titans and served as backup QB with the Raiders the last two seasons.

Mariota got to know Edwards and already expects him to make a positive impact in Atlanta, per Deen Worley of Falcons Wire: “I love that guy. We developed a relationship in Las Vegas. he came in as a rookie when I first got there So, we were kind of learning the system together. I love his competitiveness, I love his drive, I think he’s a great addition to that room.”

Somebody emerging from a new-look corps of wide receivers as legitimate, go-to target will only increase Mariota’s chances of landing the starting job. He’s in competition with third-round pick Desmond Ridder, but his knowledge of Smith’s playbook, along with his familiarity with Edwards, likely give Mariota the inside track.

That familiarity should also help Edwards revive his career in Atlanta.