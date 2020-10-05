COVID-19, NFL Changes Falcons-Packers Monday Kickoff Time

COVID-19 continues to plague the NFL after Cam Newton tests positive leading to the New England-Chiefs game being postponed to Monday.

The New England Patriots vs. Kansas City Chiefs game will be played on Monday at 6:05 PM/ET. The Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers kickoff time gets pushed back from 7:15 PM to a 7:50 PM/ET start time.

The seat is hot as ever for Atlantas’ coach Dan Quinn after blowing yet another back-to-back lead in Week 3. Though he’s not getting fired just yet since the team has his back. But how long will that last?

Week 4 is a must-win for Atlanta if Quinn has a future there.

Why Falcons Will Win

It’s understandable if you have lost hope in the Atlanta Falcons. The team looks excellent on paper but still hasn’t found a way to win.

Though it hasn’t happened yet, it’s not impossible for them. The Falcons have Matt Ryan and he can pass his way to wins. And in Atlanta’s favor, Green Bay will probably be without Devante Adams and Allen Lazard.

Atlanta also might have their top three receivers back on the field, at least Russell Gage. Jones and Ridley are still questionable.

Green Bay’s defense is OK, but nothing Atlanta hasn’t seen yet. And if Atlanta has all of their receiving weapons back on the field, then that’s going to be too much for the Packers.

Their defense has allowed about 28 points per game and they have yet to face an offense like Atlanta’s.

Why Green Bay Will Win

Atlanta’s not-so revamped defense is what is scary here up against Aaron Rodger and his guy Aaron Jones.

Green Bay ranks No. 1 in scoring offense across the league and is still solid in the passing attack if their best targets are out.

Atlanta’s defense will have a problem stopping Jones who has lit it up this season against the run defense.

If the Falcons don’t have Ridley or Jones for the game, then this will be an easy offense to stop. And even if they do have them back, they’re still banged up and not going to be able to play at their 100% ability. Jons confirmed yesterday that he wasn’t 100% yet.

Things could get ugly in this game, but the Pack is back.

Final Prediction

Atlanta hopes they’ll have Julio Jones back from a hamstring injury as if it’ll make a huge difference. And the Packers will hope the same from Davanta Adams, but as we saw on Sunday it doesn’t matter—they have Aaron Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers and Aaron Jones will light up the offense and Atlanta’s wilting defense will have to keep up. You’ll see Matt Ryan and Calvin Ridley try to do the same on their end, but it won’t be enough especially without their Jones.

Don’t give up on Atlanta just yet, but this game decides Quinn’s future in Atlanta.

