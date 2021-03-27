Three Important Falcons Attend Zach Wilson’s Pro Day: Report

The Atlanta Falcons are making their rounds at Pro Days to get a closer look at potential draft prospects.

On Friday, Falcons’ general manager Terry Fontenot, coach Arthur Smith, and offensive coordinator Dave Ragone attended BYU’s Pro Day in Utah.

Ragone is notable since he did not make an appearance at any of the other college Pro Days.

NFL teams are allowed 3 reps at pro days this year. #Falcons have GM Terry Fontenot, HC Arthur Smith and OC Dave Ragone attending Zach Wilson’s pro day today, per @AlbertBreer https://t.co/HIinHOLJ5c — Kelsey Conway (@FalconsKelsey) March 26, 2021

#Falcons HC Arthur Smith and GM Terry Fontenot chatting with NYJ HC Robert Saleh at BYU Pro Day. Photo by @APGroover pic.twitter.com/x7Z1cikt20 — Kelsey Conway (@FalconsKelsey) March 26, 2021

Zach Wilson is on Atlanta’s Radar

It’s no secret the Falcons are on the search of their future franchise quarterback in this year’s draft. But will they take one at No. 4 overall, wait until the second round or make a blockbuster trade like the 49ers did?

Zach Wilson is a top QB draft prospect out of BYU and likely why all three important Falcons personnel were in attendance.

Last season, Wilson posted 3,692 yards and tossed 33 touchdowns to only three interceptions, which led BYU to its highest final ranking at No. 11 since 1996. And Fields took Ohio State to the National Championship Game before losing Alabama. The former Buckeye threw for 2,100 yards and threw 22 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Wilson is projected to be the second or third quarterback to come off the boards in this year’s draft.

Ragone being there is extra important because he is known for being one of the brains behind the Bears’ decision to trade up to No. 2 to draft Mitchell Trubisky over Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes in 2017. The Falcons cannot afford to make a mistake like that one.

Former Falcons WR Roddy White is Not a Fan of Wilson

Roddy White is infamous for having no filter and called out Mel Kiper’s mock draft tieing Wilson to the Falcons.

“Good morning world I got beef with Mel Kiper how can (you) sit on national tv and say Justin fields had hiccups and Zach Wilson didn’t. Zach didn’t play a team that could beat northwestern all damn year. But u do this every year with these white QBs,” – White tweeted.

He tweeted again:

“This what I know Mel Zach Wilson shouldn’t be drafted in the first round cause he is Mitch Trubisky but less athletic. I could put just fields in a BYU jersey tomorrow with no practice and he will beat Coastal Carolina. He wasn’t bad against coastal he sure wasn’t good.”

Kiper has covered the draft for ESPN dating all the back to 1984 and while he has given good insight over the years, he is notorious for talking up QBs who have turned out to be NFL busts. Just like the Bears and Ragone, Kiper was convinced that Mitch Trubisky was better than Deshaun Watson, and White compared Wilson to Trubisky.

Aside from having beef with Kiper, White has something against Carolina too where Wilson was exposed to being just an “okay” signal-caller as the Chanticleers upset the Cougars 22-17. Wilson finished the day making 19-of-30 throws for 240 yards, one score, and one interception. It was a game that stood out to many as BYU and Coastal had just one day to prepare to face each other with ESPN’s College Gameday in town.

The Falcons face a tough decision at No. 4 overall, let’s hope they make a smart one.