NFL Fans Blast Falcons, Matt Ryan on Twitter After 0-5 Start

The Falcons starting their season off 0-5 is going viral and obviously not in a good way. NFL fans, including Falcons’ own fan base, have taken to Twitter to express how they feel and it’s entertaining, to say the least.

Aside from roasting Dan Quinn and the entire franchise altogether, they’re singling out starting quarterback Matt Ryan too.

Ryan admitted after the loss to the Carolina Panthers for not performing up to expectations this season. In the last two games, he hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass and threw an atrocious fourth-quarter interception in the end zone during the Falcons on Sunday.

Through five games this season, Ryan has completed 129 of 204 passes for 1,472 yards with seven touchdowns, three interceptions, and a passer rating of 90.2. He currently sits ninth on the all-time passing list with 52,658 yards.

Here’s a look at some of the most loved Tweets trolling Matty Ice and the Falcons:

And I hope they forget the ranch with his wings.

I hope these young dudes break in Matt Ryan’s car and steals his laptop. And he hits all the potholes on the way home. I hope ain’t none of his lemon pepper wings extra wet and he gets caught in all the Atlanta traffic on the way home everyday. — Karlous (@KarlousM) October 11, 2020

To all Falcons fans who have used their heart to bet on games, we know you can relate.

I’m pretty disciplined in my life. Diet, exercise, don’t do meth, etc. Yet, I bet the @AtlantaFalcons again today. And lost again. I deserve all of this. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) October 11, 2020

Sir. Hendrix, shutttt up.

“Can’t blow a lead if you don’t have one.” -2020 Atlanta Falcons pic.twitter.com/J1vW1sbkNL — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) October 11, 2020

He’s not wrong.

the falcons really the only atl disappointment, Braves, hawks, & Atlanta United straight — jajuan ™ (@whoslime) October 12, 2020

The losses would be worth it at this point honestly.

11 more losses till Trevor Lawrence #AtlantaFalcons — Glenn Boyce (@BlennGoyce) October 11, 2020

Time to phase the truth Atlanta.

MaTt RyAn IsNt ThE PrObLeM pic.twitter.com/hy62OFdLG5 — Jake (@Jake11820100) October 11, 2020

We love you Jones and Ridley.

For years we wondered how Julio Jones could just disappear from games somehow. Tonight we see it happen to Calvin Ridley. This is a Matt Ryan problem, not the WR's problem. #Falcons — Jeff Mans (@Jeff_Mans) October 6, 2020

I wish COVID wouldn’t prevent us from partying this hard.

Dan Quinn is Fired Falcons Fanbase Right now: pic.twitter.com/suasu5v2YG — LongLiveFred (@Trigger_Trey7) October 11, 2020

The Chef’s special.

Dan Quinn’s last play call for the Falcons, a Field Goal in a loss pic.twitter.com/P808GWCKX8 — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) October 11, 2020

This is WHY.

matt ryan just wants the chance to mentor trevor lawrence — charles (#1 going hyperdrive fan) mcdonald (@FourVerts) October 11, 2020

Do Falcons fans really thing this will solve anything?

The #Falcons named Raheem Morris their interim head coach. His most recent job? He was the DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR FOR THE ATLANTA FALCONS. We couldn’t get the captain of the Exxon Valdez? Where’s the brain trust behind the Flint water supply? Maybe a Chernobyl scientist? — Costaki Economopoulos (@FunnyCostaki) October 12, 2020

Welp, take it in fans. Next year COULD actually be Atlanta’s year.

Schefter said if the Falcons have the 1 pick they will take Trevor Lawrence and I am not ready for a reality where Matt Ryan's Falcons days are numbered — Carlton (@SlopingGiraffe) October 13, 2020

I’m JUST ASKIN.

Fantasy football managers: "Hey Matt, you mind throwing it to Calvin Ridley or Hayden Hurst?" Matt Ryan: pic.twitter.com/AEvYW2r26A — #RingerNFL (@ringernfl) October 6, 2020

Pack your bags and some snacks, this trip is a long one.

Falcons made the right decision tonight, although it was too late to make a difference for 2020. My hope is this is the catalyst that ushers in a new era of consistent success for Atlanta, but we've got a long way to go. — Kevin Knight (@FalcoholicKevin) October 12, 2020

New day, same sh*t.

Matt Ryan every time he steps onto a football field: pic.twitter.com/2vTPvk1hvz — Hershey (@Hershayyy) October 6, 2020

Totally understandable though.

Wouldn’t touch Matt Ryan with a 10 ft pole. Born loser — Scott Zolak (@scottzolak) October 11, 2020

At least Atlanta has the Braves………..for now.

On behalf of all Atlanta sports fans, or most…. (I believe most will agree) If the Falcons have to go 0-16 for the Braves to win the World Series…. That's a sacrifice we will happily make.#ForTheA — Taylor Bryan (TB) (@TBSBraves) October 13, 2020

