Jaguars’ Twitter Attempt at Trolling Falcons Backfires [LOOK]

There are seven 0-2 NFL teams left heading into Week 3 and the Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons are two of them.

Nonetheless, their head coaches continue to “ra-ra” to keep the fan base alive.

Following Jacksonville’s 23-13 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday, the Jaguars posted a message for their fans via Twitter:

“Hang in there with us. We’re going to get better,” the Jaguars quoted head coach Urban Meyer in the tweet. “The one thing about Jacksonville and the 904, go to sleep knowing there’s not going to be any group working harder to get thing flipped.”

Meanwhile, the Falcons, who lost 48-25 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, posted a similar dramatic-looking tweet that said:

“You don’t want to be in the spot where we are,” Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said. “That’s a reality, but, we have 15 more to go. We have to put ourselves in a spot to go win a football game.”

Jacksonville’s social team made the tweet go viral by quote tweeting it and said:

“Hey can I copy your homework?”

“Yeah fam just switch it up a bit.”

"Hey can I copy your homework?" "Yeah fam just switch it up a bit." https://t.co/hPnIBcVF4x — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 20, 2021

NFL fans went crazy with the tweet with 14K likes, over 1K, and 400 comments.

NFL Fans Chime In on the Jaguars Attempted Troll

As usual, NFL fans chimed in with their wittiness and sarcasm.

It seems this tweet may have backfired a bit:

WIN GAMES WE DONT CARE — Ehsan (@EhsanDVL) September 20, 2021

Stop it — regmyster (@regmyster1) September 20, 2021

TBH, neither of yall need to be sending these ra ra ra tweets week 2. — Matt (@HanselFranzel) September 20, 2021

Good sir/ma’am SMM – this is not a shot you want to take right now — Joseph W (@JanuaryJoe88) September 20, 2021

congrats you both got an F — C (@CaMoe_) September 20, 2021

Oof. Not a good look — Agoist Music (@AgoistMusic) September 20, 2021

We are not in a position to be making fun of anybody. What an unnecessary tweet. Our team keeps getting worse, both on and off the field. — Thiago Pinheiro (@tiguts) September 20, 2021

Social intern thought we were gonna laugh — Big 12 Jake (@_jakerice) September 20, 2021

And there is always that one fan holding onto hope:

The Jags will win the Superbowl — A (@greenlight231) September 20, 2021

The key takeaway here is that you don’t want to be the losing team making fun of another losing team.

The Falcons Have a Chance to Win Week 3

Smith is not wrong about the fact that there is plenty of ball left to play.

Despite the brutal outcome, the Falcons showed a glimpse of promise last Sunday when they were down just 28-25 at one point.

“You don’t find out about people until you have some sort of struggle,” Smith told reporters on Monday. “You don’t find out about the culture of a team until you get back, and there’s no such thing as moral victories but I do appreciate the way these guys fought. You go down, especially in the second half with 28-10, guys kept swinging. Guys made plays but ultimately we didn’t make enough plays to win, and that’s why it ended the way it did. They made the plays and we didn’t.”

Things look a bit more promising for the Falcons, who are on tap to take on the lackluster New York Giants this week while the Jags face a dangerous Arizona Cardinals team.

