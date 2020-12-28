NFL Rumors: Falcons Linked To Urban Meyer

Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer could make his return to the sidelines, but this time at the next level.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, at least two NFL teams are interested in interviewing Urban Meyer including the Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars, however, the Atlanta Falcons are now in the mix though it hasn’t been confirmed.

Schefter also reported that Meyer did not dismiss the idea of taking his talents to the next level. Additional sources added that Meyer is expected to make up his mind within a week or two and take interviews from there.

NFL teams are eyeing former Ohio State HC Urban Meyer for head-coach openings:https://t.co/34bjog4oVf — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 27, 2020

Why Urban Meyer Retired From Coaching

The last game Meyer coached on the sidelines was a Buckeyes 28-23 Rose Bowl win over the Washington Huskies on New Year’s Day.

Following the victory, he announced his retirement was due to health concerns. “The decision was a result of cumulative events. And health number one,” he told reporters when he announced after the Big Ten Championship win. “The fact that we have an elite coach on our staff [in Day]. “The fact that our program is very healthy. We’ve recruited very well. All played a significant role in this.

“And I can’t say, ‘This is the reason, this is the reason.’ But there are cumulative reasons that we’re at this point.”

Ryan Day took over and Meyer became the assistant AD at OSU but also made his way into the broadcasting world, naturally as a college football analyst.

Retirement isn’t anything new for Meyer as he has retired and un-retired twice before leaving the Buckeyes sidelines.

Urban Meyer Has Never Coached In The NFL

Currently, the Falcons, Texans, and Lions have vacant spots at head coach but the Jaguars, New York Jets, and Los Angeles Chargers are expected to make a change as well.

Meyer’s college resume obviously looks outstanding, but he has never coached in the NFL. In 17 seasons at the college level, Meyer has posted a record total of 187-32 while coaching at Ohio State, Florida, Utah, and Bowling Green. In addition, he also was in charge of leading the Buckeyes and Gators to three national championships.

More sources have said that Meyer is more “highly” interested in Jacksonville over his other offers. It makes sense considering the Jags are up for the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. That means they’ll get the first shot at Clemson star QB Trevor Lawrence.

The only problem with Meyer wanting to go to Jacksonville is that current coach Doug Marrone has one year left in his contract there, but they still are looking for a new general manager.

Falcons Fans Have Mixed Feelings About Urban Meyer

The Falcons blew their eighth lead of the season this time to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon. The game ended with Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo missing a game-tying field goal. It’s only right if the Falcons continue to Falcon, right?

Following the game and Urban Meyer rumors, Falcons fans gave their thoughts on the successful college coach coming to Atlanta.

The Falcons are in talks with Urban Meyer and idk how to feel about this. — KP 🥂 (@nwgavol) December 27, 2020

“Atlanta Falcons head coach Urban Meyer" — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) December 27, 2020

Urban Meyer and Justin Fields to the Falcons✍🏽 — 🔑LEE Ring🐶 (@HBTFD1) December 27, 2020

When the falcons have Urban Meyer, Pat Surtain and Najee Harris next year pic.twitter.com/K2jm81MNvP — Devon 🏁 (@organicvon) December 27, 2020

@CoachUrbanMeyer always remember once a Falcon always a Falcon go GO BGSU! — Michael Himburg (@fullpullmini) December 27, 2020

If the falcons get Urban Meyer for head coach I will cry I hope it happens — Dennis (@DSALLLLL) December 27, 2020

Urban meyer to the Atlanta falcons PLEASE🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 — Melanin Monroe (@shmoneyJu) December 27, 2020

I’m a Falcons fan who wants to win. If hiring Urban Meyer means getting this team to a Super Bowl, then hi coach and welcome to Atlanta. https://t.co/RTmhvdZSna — Justin Nails (@justinnails) December 27, 2020

