NFL Twitter Reacts to Matt Ryan’s Gruesome Hand Injury

No, this is NOT a part of a Halloween costume.

In the midst of the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers, Matt Ryan‘s left hand was accidentally stepped on by Carolina’s defensive lineman Morgan Fox––and the aftermath was bloody, to say the least.

Matt Ryan's hand is bleeding… *a lot*pic.twitter.com/PQyEu7V3FS — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 31, 2021

But, “a little bit” of blood didn’t keep Ryan out of game. He was looked at briefly by the Falcons’ trainers and returned with a black glove over his hand.

Matt Ryan is a mobile QB for Halloween 👀👀👀pic.twitter.com/TP1XWmsHBC — Covers (@Covers) October 31, 2021

However, the injury put a damper on Ryan as he threw a pick to Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson to finish the drive.

Fans React to Ryan’s Bloody Hand

Ryan’s gruesome hand was quick to go viral on social media and naturally, NFL Twitter posted their reactions:

Matt Ryan's hand was stepped on: pic.twitter.com/a3r7xuRnMU — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 31, 2021

Blood on Halloween only seems right:

Matt Ryan's hand is bleeding all over the football. That's very Halloween. — Jeremy Morgan ; 🏴‍☠️ (@porpster) October 31, 2021

At least it was on Ryan’s non-throwing hand:

Matt Ryan's hand looks… well… not how you want your franchise QB's hand to look. pic.twitter.com/5oyyXoUwgi — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 31, 2021

The amount of blood coming from his hand… it looked like a finger may have been missing:

Did Matt Ryan lose a finger? his hand is pouring blood — lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) October 31, 2021

Nope, it was not a fake injury:

unfortunately Matt Ryan's bloody hand is not a part of his Halloween costume… 😳 pic.twitter.com/12R9v8OgJC — FanSided (@FanSided) October 31, 2021

Either the Falcons didn’t want to put Josh Rosen in or Ryan refused to be sidelined:

He's balling on a bum hand 😭. WE DON'T DESERVE MATT RYAN MAN — TiaT (@tia_t19) October 31, 2021

Ryan’s pick was hard to get mad at since he was such a trooper:

Not even upset with Matt Ryan on that one. His hand is gushing blood all over the place. Surprised he played those snaps. — Justin Quina (@JCQuina) October 31, 2021

Something to laugh about:

Can't tell if he's saying Matt Ryan cut his hand, or if he's British and instinctively says this because of it. 🤔 https://t.co/JSkrerRfJL — Schmack Jones (@EyeOfTheBriger) October 31, 2021

Ryan’s hand injury in a nutshell:

Looks like someone murdered Matt Ryan's hand — Jordan (@JTOinIndy) October 31, 2021

From the looks of it, Ryan’s left hand will be useless for quite some time:

RIP Matt Ryan’s hand #CARvsATL — James Curran (@CurranWrites) October 31, 2021

