NFL Twitter Reacts to Matt Ryan’s Gruesome Hand Injury

No, this is NOT a part of a Halloween costume.
In the midst of the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers, Matt Ryan‘s left hand was accidentally stepped on by Carolina’s defensive lineman Morgan Fox––and the aftermath was bloody, to say the least.
But, “a little bit” of blood didn’t keep Ryan out of game. He was looked at briefly by the Falcons’ trainers and returned with a black glove over his hand.
However, the injury put a damper on Ryan as he threw a pick to Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson to finish the drive.
Fans React to Ryan’s Bloody Hand
Ryan’s gruesome hand was quick to go viral on social media and naturally, NFL Twitter posted their reactions:
Blood on Halloween only seems right:
At least it was on Ryan’s non-throwing hand:
The amount of blood coming from his hand… it looked like a finger may have been missing:
Nope, it was not a fake injury:
Either the Falcons didn’t want to put Josh Rosen in or Ryan refused to be sidelined:
Ryan’s pick was hard to get mad at since he was such a trooper:
Something to laugh about:
Ryan’s hand injury in a nutshell:
From the looks of it, Ryan’s left hand will be useless for quite some time:
