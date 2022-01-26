NFL Twitter Reacts to Lee Smith’s Retirement Plan

After 11 incredible NFL seasons, Atlanta Falcons tight end Lee Smith is officially throwing in the towel on his own terms.
The 34-year-old entered the NFL in 2011 after getting drafted in the fifth round by the New England Patriots. However, he never suited up for the Pats and instead was claimed off the waivers by the Buffalo Bills. He spent his rookie year, plus three more seasons, in Buffalo before heading to the Oakland Raiders. After four seasons under Sean Payton, Smith landed back with the Bills where he played two more seasons before ending his career in Atlanta.
Smith, known across the league for his blocking skills, appeared in a total of 149 games with 79 starts and made 73 receptions for 523 yards and scored 11 touchdowns.
ALL the latest Falcons news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Falcons newsletter here!
Smith’s Retirement Plan
Smith plans to spend his retriment as a youth mentor at his new performance center in Knoxville, TN: Triple F Elite Sports Training.
“I couldn’t feel more blessed that I get to step away on my terms,” Smith told Scott Blair of AtlantaFalcons.com. “It just doesn’t happen that way very often. Yet here I am, a stiff-as-hell fifth-round draft pick who found himself a niche-y role and figured out a way to stay around. I always said it would be awesome to leave on my own terms, because I had a father who transitioned out of the NFL very poorly. He drank himself to death shortly thereafter.”
Smith didn’t have the guidance in a father figure that he had hoped for as a kid but plans to use his troubled childhood experiences to help others in a similar boat and break the cycle.
“I’m lucky to be alive,” Smith said. “From the way I acted when I was 15 years old through 19, when I got kicked out of Tennessee, I didn’t have a Lee Smith. I had a dad who was an alcoholic, who beat me because he was having a bad day, or beat my little brothers. I was lucky to not end up in a ditch or dead. I didn’t have any guidance. I hope I can give guidance to others.”
Twitter Reacts to Smith Leaving the League for Something Bigger
Smith received an endless outpour of support on Twitter for his decision to step away from football with plans of making a difference.
His announcement did not get passed fans in Buffalo:
Some Bills fans even want him to come back to Buffalo:
WVU wide receivers coach, Gerad Parker, wrote “sounds like a man built to make a difference!” in his tweet to Smith:
Falcons’ right guard Chris Lindstrom gave him a special shout out:
Former Bills Pro Bowl center and Smith’s teammate, Eric Wood, couldn’t be prouder:
While he spent just one season in Atlanta, he made an impact on the city and will be missed by many, many Falcons fans:
Raiders fans also chimed in on sending Smith off:
Another fan summed up Lee’s next move best:
READ NEXT:
- CFL Champ Makes NFL Dreams Come True, Signs With Falcons
- Falcons Tryout Ex-Seahawks Draft Bust, CFL Star
- Falcons Sign Former Giants CB With Intriguing Past
MAGA 2022 !!!
[ JOIN US ] I get paid more than $120 to $850 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this I have earned easily $ 24 360 from this without having online working skills . Simply give it a shot on the accompanying site…
more details…….. http://Www.NETCash1.Com