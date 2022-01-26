NFL Twitter Reacts to Lee Smith’s Retirement Plan

After 11 incredible NFL seasons, Atlanta Falcons tight end Lee Smith is officially throwing in the towel on his own terms.

After 11 seasons in the NFL, @LeeSmith is retiring. pic.twitter.com/0ID2KQxBXV — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 25, 2022

The 34-year-old entered the NFL in 2011 after getting drafted in the fifth round by the New England Patriots. However, he never suited up for the Pats and instead was claimed off the waivers by the Buffalo Bills. He spent his rookie year, plus three more seasons, in Buffalo before heading to the Oakland Raiders. After four seasons under Sean Payton, Smith landed back with the Bills where he played two more seasons before ending his career in Atlanta.

Smith, known across the league for his blocking skills, appeared in a total of 149 games with 79 starts and made 73 receptions for 523 yards and scored 11 touchdowns.

Smith’s Retirement Plan

Smith plans to spend his retriment as a youth mentor at his new performance center in Knoxville, TN: Triple F Elite Sports Training.

“I couldn’t feel more blessed that I get to step away on my terms,” Smith told Scott Blair of AtlantaFalcons.com. “It just doesn’t happen that way very often. Yet here I am, a stiff-as-hell fifth-round draft pick who found himself a niche-y role and figured out a way to stay around. I always said it would be awesome to leave on my own terms, because I had a father who transitioned out of the NFL very poorly. He drank himself to death shortly thereafter.”

Smith didn’t have the guidance in a father figure that he had hoped for as a kid but plans to use his troubled childhood experiences to help others in a similar boat and break the cycle.

“I’m lucky to be alive,” Smith said. “From the way I acted when I was 15 years old through 19, when I got kicked out of Tennessee, I didn’t have a Lee Smith. I had a dad who was an alcoholic, who beat me because he was having a bad day, or beat my little brothers. I was lucky to not end up in a ditch or dead. I didn’t have any guidance. I hope I can give guidance to others.”

Lee Smith conquered his family's battle with alcohol. Now, he wants to help others break the cycle. pic.twitter.com/3DjCjlAKIE — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 25, 2022

Twitter Reacts to Smith Leaving the League for Something Bigger

Smith received an endless outpour of support on Twitter for his decision to step away from football with plans of making a difference.

His announcement did not get passed fans in Buffalo:

🥺❤️ man it feels good to know that men like this are using their platform to make significant positive impact in this world. Grateful for the time we had with him as part of the @BuffaloBills. Go get it @LeeSmith, you’ll always have another home in Buffalo. https://t.co/fnA4sR0UiJ — Angela Tarjick (@drtarjick) January 26, 2022

Some Bills fans even want him to come back to Buffalo:

This is great stuff Lee Smith… I'm hoping the @BuffaloBills bring him in so he can retire as a Bill. https://t.co/MNFNwK9e3C — PERSONA NON GRATA (@OneR2Tees) January 26, 2022

WVU wide receivers coach, Gerad Parker, wrote "sounds like a man built to make a difference!" in his tweet to Smith:

Hell of a career, sounds like a man built to make a difference! Good luck with retirement @LeeSmith can’t help but feel Phil Ratliff watching that video. https://t.co/7zvLoQ9llE — Gerad Parker (@GeradParker1) January 26, 2022

Falcons' right guard Chris Lindstrom gave him a special shout out:

The best man on the planet and one the greatest teammates you could ever dream of. Enjoy the next phase of life @LeeSmith https://t.co/1tjlQiz4A8 — Chris Lindstrom (@C_Lindstrom63) January 26, 2022

Former Bills Pro Bowl center and Smith's teammate, Eric Wood, couldn't be prouder:

While he spent just one season in Atlanta, he made an impact on the city and will be missed by many, many Falcons fans:

Wow, love your story @LeeSmith I wish we could have had u a few more years. Good luck in retirement! #Falconsnewfavoriteguy — Mike Raines (@mikeraines24) January 26, 2022

Raiders fans also chimed in on sending Smith off:

@LeeSmith Congrats on your retirement. Appreciate your kindness. Once a Raider…. — Lewis Bros Racing (@LewisBros32) January 26, 2022

Another fan summed up Lee's next move best:

