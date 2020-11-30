NFL Twitter Has Hilarious Response to Falcons Huge Win Over Raiders

Five fumbles, five sacks, and a pick-six later, the Atlanta Falcons torched the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday 43-6.

This was a Falcons team the league had yet to see this season after starting 0-5, before the job was handed over to interim coach Raheem Morris. Now, under Morris, the Falcons are 4- 2 with an overall of 4-7.

While the Falcons offense scored a lot, yes, the defense gave them the opportunity too and Matt Ryan gave most of the victory credit to them today.

“We did it because our defense put us in a lot of good positions, Ryan said via Atlanta Journal-Consitution. That was the story of the day. I thought our defense played extremely well and gave us a lot of short field opportunities. We came away with a handful of touchdowns and could still be a little bit better. All-in-all it was a good team effort.”

In total, the Falcons allowed 243 yards, accumulated five sacks, five turnovers, went 3-12 on 3rd down. This was the kind of defensive performance fans have been waiting for all season.

NFL Twitter Reacts to Falcons Turnaround Performance

Similar to last season, the Falcons’ defense turned didn’t decide to get better until the second half of the year. NFL fans took that fact and ran with it on Twitter and the responses are hilarious.

the falcons the falcons

weeks 1-10 weeks 11-17 pic.twitter.com/ZtCJS0Dvpg — 𝙧𝙖𝙮 ☃️🦋🙁¹¹ (@arkeshrayyy) November 29, 2020

Falcons turn into Super Bowl contenders after Week 8 every year man LMAOOOOO sickening — hashim (@___hash___) November 29, 2020

#Raiders went from trading blows with the #Chiefs to getting mopped by the #Falcons the very next week. Not the same team. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 29, 2020

Also, follow the Heavy on Falcons Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

No Gurley.

No Julio.

No problem. With 5 forced turnovers and 5 sacks, the Falcons dominate the Raiders 43-6. The Birds improve to 4-and-2 under interim coach Raheem Morris. — Buck Lanford (@BuckFOX5) November 29, 2020

@Raiders I'm not sure what to say, but maybe show up next time. So much for that quality defense. Go Falcons… I guess. @AtlantaFalcons — Judgmental Sports Analysis (@JudgmentalAnal) November 29, 2020

Where has this defense been all season? @AtlantaFalcons there’s no excuse — Alex Koplin (@koplin79) November 29, 2020

Atlanta Falcons decided to play defense today — Phuong Nguyen (@xVietcongx) November 29, 2020

READ NEXT: Jon Gruden Says He ‘Pulls for Raheem Morris’ With One Exception