Falcons Officially Sign Five Rookies, Not Kyle Pitts: Report

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Falcons announced that they have officially signed five out of nine of their 2021 NFL Draft rookies.

By trading Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans, the Falcons were able to save a total of $15.3 million for the season, giving them enough cap space to sign the rookies.

The players who inked their rookie deals include offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield, defensive lineman Ta’Quan Graham, linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji, cornerback Avery Williams, and wideout Frank Darby.

The deals are for four years and are projected to range from $5.2 million for Mayfield to $3.6 million for Darby, per Spotrac.

Tight end Kyle Pitts, safety Richie Grant, and cornerback Darren Hall remained unsigned at this point.

Pitts, the Falcons’ first-round pick at No. 4 overall, is not alone as the 2021 top QB draft selections, Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, and Trey Lance, have not signed their deals either.

ALL the latest Falcons news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Falcons newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Falcons!

Kyle Pitts’ Estimated Contract

Spotrac estimates that Pitts will sign a contract deal of $32.9 million with a $21.3 million signing bonus. He also has an estimated cap hit of $5.9 million for this season. His contract will last four years with a fifth-year option.

If the Falcons decided to pick up Pitts’ fifth-year contract, they will own him earn another $5.4-$9.6 million. That number could spike by then if the NFL bounces back from the pandemic.

Pitts already has a lot of pressure heading into his rookie year and if he can stay healthy and live up to high expectations, a long-term deal worth a lot more could be waiting on him.

The Falcons should sign Pitts and the rest of the crew within the never few days.

READ NEXT: