Panthers Teddy Bridgewater Warns Team Ahead of Falcons Matchup

The Carolina Panthers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5 on Sunday afternoon. The Panthers head into the matchup with a two-game winning streak while the Falcons are winless.

This game may be easy to assume Carolina will head back home with a win, but you never know what Falcons team you’re going to get and Panthers’ QB1 Teddy Bridgewater understands that.

Bridgewater warned his team while talking to the media on Wednesday to not take this Falcons team too lightly and that his they can’t expect a win to be handed to them.

QB Teddy Bridgewater says #Panthers have to know the kind of team they’re going to face in the Falcons because they were that team a couple of weeks ago — one without a win. “We can’t go out there and just think they’re going to hand it to us.” — Myles Simmons (@MylesASimmons) October 8, 2020

He’s not wrong. It’s got to be annoying to be a Falcons fan because their team looks incrediblee on paper, but they can’t seem all come together to figure it out on the playing field.

Falcons Dominate Against Panthers

Atlanta has won five games in a row and eight of the last nine against the Panthers. This time though they’re not facing Cam Newton and they’re shorthanded in the worst places.

Atlanta’s wide receivers have managed to take over Carolina’s cornerbacks in recent years, with both Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley putting up some crazy numbers. Unfortunately, both receivers are banged up coming into this week. Jones has yet to practice this week while dealing with a hamstring injury and Ridley was limited on Wednesday and Thursday. Even if they’re able to play, they won’t be at 100% and we saw how well that went for them Monday night against the Packers.

Atlanta is also hurting on the other side of the ball. The Falcons are not only down to their starters but also their scrubs at the safety position. Damontae Kazee suffered a season-ending Achilles injury on Monday night against the Packers and Ricardo Allen and Keanu Neal have been limited at practice. Though, things to trending upward for Allen, Neal, and even Takk McKinley.

Dan Quinn Inches Away From Being Fired

The Falcons might be a little more relieved to see Carolina on the menu this week. Though the 0-4 Falcons can’t seem to find a way to win, they always do against Carolina.

The Falcons continue to confuse fans and analysts by having a fire but winless offense. Things ultimately come down to Dan Quinn who is just inches away from the end of an era.

As for Carolina, new head coach Matt Ruhle is figuring it out. After their 0-2 start, the Panthers have won the last two games even without their primary weapon in Christian McCaffrey. Their young revamped defense looks solid and Teddy Bridgewater has morphed into a real starting quarterback, throwing three touchdowns in three of four games.

The Falcons will, however, have their new No. 1 option, Ridley, back in the game after an ankle injury. Ridley, who had 3 consecutive 100-yard games, couldn’t catch the ball against the Packers and will get his momentum back this week at home. Even the “washed-up” Todd Gurley is gaining yards and keep the Falcons about water.

Atlanta can win if they finally figure out how to put their talent together, but ultimately this is a battle of offenses and which weak defense can hold the other above water.

