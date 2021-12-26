Insider Pegs Steelers to Land Falcons’ QB Matt Ryan

Longtime Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger, is set to retire once the 2021 season comes to an end, according to several sources who told ESPN’s Adam Schefter at the beginning of December.

So, with Big Ben likely throwing in the towel, the Steelers will be on the hunt for his replacement this offseason. They could turn to the 2022 NFL draft for a fresh face or look to the open market for a well-groomed veteran, which is what NFL insider Jeremy Fowler predicts will happen.

New home for Matt Ryan Jameis and Saints run it back Panthers buy out Sam Darnold, who finds new home as a 1A option Early look at the 2022 QB market: Predicting landing spots, contracts for potential free agents https://t.co/TWG2QQGuE6 — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 9, 2021

ALL the latest Falcons news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Falcons newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Falcons!

The Steelers Don’t Plan on Rebuilding

Fowler believes the Steelers would skip the rebuilding process and sign Atlanta Falcons‘ MVP quarterback Matt Ryan instead.

“Pittsburgh is part of the projection because, assuming Roethlisberger retires, the Steelers could look the veteran route,” Fowler says. “The Steelers aren’t big on rebuilds, and it’s hard to envision them giving up several first-round picks for a quarterback. They draft well. Ryan getting released would cost them nothing more than a new contract.

“Ryan is due $16.25 million in salary and $7.5 million in a roster bonus that guarantees on the third day of the league year,” Fowler continues. “Given where the Falcons are — a 5-7 record is probably an overachievement — no path would shock, from drafting a replacement to riding with Ryan for one more year. Perhaps he would rework his deal one more time to lessen the cap hit and clear some money off the books. The feeling is Ryan likes Atlanta a great deal and appreciates working with coach Arthur Smith. Maybe that leads to flexibility with his deal.”

Of course, this scenario would only be possible if Ryan were to get released since trading for him would cost an arm and a leg. But, releasing him doesn’t seem like an ideal move that the Falcons would make.

Why the Falcons Wouldn’t Release Matt Ryan

Ryan, who has been leading the Falcons since 2008, is under contract for the next two seasons as he is owed $16.2 million in 2022 and $20.5 million in 2023. If the Falcons were to release him, they would need someone 10X better than Ryan to fill his void considering he’s far from the reason that the Falcons are in the position they are in right now.

With Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley out of the picture, along with a young and very weak offensive line, the Falcons don’t have the talent surrounding Ryan that they need in order to succeed. Of course, Ryan isn’t what he used to be but he’s still producing a passer rating of 89.8 at 36-years-old with limited target options and two seconds to get rid of the ball before he’s sacked.

Trading him could be an option, but the trade partner would have to take on the cap hit and that likely won’t be happening considering Ryan is no longer in his prime. So, another option would be for the Falcons to extend Ryan’s contract instead, in order to create some cap space to sign some better talent. And we’ve seen first-hand this season what it’s like without an offensive line or various top-tier receiving weapons. Thus, letting Ryan go so easily is not the move that will benefit the Falcons in the long run, and extending his contract to belly up some cash to sign some help is.

But don’t worry Steelers fans, there’s still potentially Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers to look forward to.

READ NEXT: