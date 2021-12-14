PFF Names Saints’ Star as Good Fit for Falcons in 2022 NFL Free Agency

There have been signs of life from the Atlanta Falcons‘ defense in recent weeks, but that doesn’t mean the team won’t look to upgrade the unit during 2022 NFL free agency.

One area head coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot may focus their attentions is in the secondary. If so, an analysis from Pro Football Focus has suggested the Falcons would be wise to plunder a rival from the NFC South for safety help.

ALL the latest Falcons news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Falcons newsletter here!

New Orleans Saints’ Starter Deemed a Good Fit

Atlanta defensive coordinator Dean Pees already runs the right scheme for New Orleans Saints’ free safety Marcus Williams, according to PFF. The analytics site listed Williams eighth on its ranking of the top 75 players expected to enter free agency next year.

According to the analysis, Williams would thrive with the Falcons because of his expertise in zone coverage:

He has been the team’s free safety and is excellent in zones at all levels of the coverage. He would be a good starting safety in any scheme but fits best in a defense that plays with two high safeties, such as Atlanta’s or Houston’s.

An affinity for understanding zone concepts would likely appeal to Pees. The 72-year-old play-caller has been working on ways to limit the numbers of explosive plays the Falcons surrender.

It’s often meant a conservative approach, but Pees’ caution has paid off at times this season. Before Week 13’s 30-17 defeat at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Pees’ defense was doing a fine job of keeping big gains to a minimum:

Dean Pees is dusting his hands and walking away whistling https://t.co/Sbn5A35MSd — The Falcoholic (@TheFalcoholic) December 2, 2021

Other statistics from ESPN reveal how the Atlanta defense is holding opponents to under 250 yards (247.5) passing per game. The unit is also allowing opposing teams to convert less than 50 percent (47.53) of their third downs.

Pees has even been able to manufacture some splash plays and takeaways, particularly in recent weeks. The Falcons have returned interceptions for touchdowns in each of their last two games, including during Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Carolina Panthers, when linebacker Mykal Walker burned Cam Newton.

First career interception? A PICK SIX 😏 📺: FOX | @MykalWalker3 pic.twitter.com/dvstICJm74 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 12, 2021

There are growing signs the Falcons’ defense could turn into something special, but Pees will need more talent to make it happen.

Williams a Rising Star the Falcons Should Break the Bank to Sign

Adding Williams to an already burgeoning secondary would shore up one phase of Atlanta’s defense. His range from the free safety spot would allow Duron Harmon or Jaylinn Hawkins to play closer to the line of scrimmage.

Putting a safety in the box more often is the best way to solidify a run defense that’s allowed 117.1 yards per game in 2021. Showing more eight-man fronts also means Pees could expand his coverages beyond two-deep shells and into three-deep looks and robber concepts. He’d also be able to scheme up more sophisticated pressures like the one that fooled Newton in Week 14.

This level of versatility makes Williams worth the cost for the Falcons, despite a tight salary cap situation for 2022. The Falcons are projected by Spotrac.com to have $14,111,388 worth of room under the cap.

That could make any deal for Williams tough to swing, with PFF noting he “should have offers to become one of the highest-paid safeties in the NFL.” A contract worth “$16.125M per year” is also projected.

Those are hefty numbers but worth paying for a 26-year-old whose star is on the rise. Williams has matured during nearly five seasons in the pros. He’s fought through adversity, like when he was burned by Stefon Diggs and the Minnesota Vikings on a play dubbed the “Minneapolis Miracle” in the playoffs following the 2017 season.

There have also been some sketchy moments on Williams’ tape from this year. He’ll wish he could live down taking a bad angle in run pursuit against Tony Pollard, when the Saints lost 27-17 to the Dallas Cowboys two weeks ago:

Marcus Williams thought he had the angle on Tony Pollard 👀

pic.twitter.com/DmSkyOxo4H — PFF (@PFF) December 3, 2021

For the most part, though, Williams has been an effective last line of defense for Atlanta’s longtime divisional foe. He’s broken up eight passes, intercepted two more and forced a fumble, per the league’s official website.

While Williams’ opportunistic streak is impressive, it’s his ability to simply stall drives that should encourage the Falcons. ESPN’s Mike Triplett described one such contribution during Sunday’s 30-9 trouncing of the New York Jets:

Excellent job by Saints safety Marcus Williams on the fourth-down pass breakup. And now New Orleans will take over at midfield with a chance to take a three-score lead. — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) December 12, 2021

The Falcons would have a secondary to fear with Williams playing behind developing shutdown cornerback A.J. Terrell. The South still runs through Tom Brady and the Bucs, so safety is a position the Falcons should target once the bell sounds for free agency on March 16.