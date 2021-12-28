Several Key Falcons Players Share Uncertain Status vs. Bills

The Atlanta Falcons could be down a handful of key players when they face the Buffalo Bills in a pivotal matchup on Sunday, January 2.
According to ESPN’s Michael Rothstein, eight Falcons players are on the COVID-19/reserve list, including quarterback Feleipe Franks, wide receiver Tajae Sharpe, defensive linemen Marlon Davidson and Tyeler Davison, linebackers Brandon Copeland, James Vaughters and Dorian Etheridge, and safety Richie Grant.
Sharpe Could Miss A Second-Straight Week
Falcons’ No. 2 wide receiver Tajae Sharpe left Week 15’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers early with a foot injury and did not practice all week leading up to Atlanta’s win over the Detroit Lions.
He was then listed as inactive.
Listed as a backup to Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus carried Sharpe’s starting duties where he caught two of his four targets for 32 yards in the Falcons’ 20-16 victory.
If Sharpe does not pass the NFL protocol which calls for players to test negative twice 24 hours in advance, then it looks like Zaccheaus will be forced to step up again. However, the Falcons can’t afford to be without a key piece of their offense against a dangerous Bills team that is on the hunt for an AFC playoff spot this week. Yes, the Falcons were able to beat a Lions team, that has two wins this season, but Buffalo will be a much tougher team to face.
Since taking over the No. 2 spot with Calvin Ridley sidelined for personal reasons, Sharpe has totaled 25 catches for 230 yards so far.
The Falcons Could Be Thin At Outside LB vs. Bills
Aside from the Falcons needing their key weapons healthy for Sunday, they’re going to need each of their defenders ready to go too.
That includes both Brandon Copeland and James Vaughters, who play at least 10 snaps a game in rotation on the line, not to mention their special teams contribution. Expect the Falcons to make some emergency outside linebacker signings this week in case they can’t clear protocols.
Below is the Falcons depth chart vs. the Buffalo Bills:
OFFENSE
WR: Christian Blake
TE: Kyle Pitts, Lee Smith
LT: Jake Matthews, Jason Spriggs
LG: Jaylen Mayfield, Josh Andrews
C: Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman
RG: Chris Lindstrom, Drew Dalman
RT: Kaleb McGarry, Colby Gossett
TE: Hayden Hurst, Keith Smith, Feleipe Franks
WR: Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Frank Darby
RB: Cordarrelle Patterson, Mike Davis, Qadree Ollison
FB: Keith Smith
QB: Matt Ryan, Josh Rosen or Feleipe Franks
DEFENSE
DE: Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson
NT: Ta’Quon Graham, Anthony Rush
DE: Jonathan Bullard, Mike Pennel, John Cominsky
OLB: Dante Fowler
ILB: Deion Jones, Mykal Walker
ILB: Foyesade Oluokun, Darren Bates
OLB: Steven Means, Adetokunbo Ogundeji, James Vaughters
LCB: A.J. Terrell, Darren Hall
FS: Jaylinn Hawkins, Shawn Williams
SS: Duron Harmon, Richie Grant
RCB: Fabian Moreau, Avery Williams, Kendall Sheffield
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Younghoe Koo
P: Thomas Morstead
LS: Josh Harris
H: Thomas Morstead
PR: Avery Williams, Olamide Zaccheaus
KOR: Cordarrelle Patterson, Avery Williams
