Several Key Falcons Players Share Uncertain Status vs. Bills

The Atlanta Falcons could be down a handful of key players when they face the Buffalo Bills in a pivotal matchup on Sunday, January 2.

According to ESPN’s Michael Rothstein, eight Falcons players are on the COVID-19/reserve list, including quarterback Feleipe Franks, wide receiver Tajae Sharpe, defensive linemen Marlon Davidson and Tyeler Davison, linebackers Brandon Copeland, James Vaughters and Dorian Etheridge, and safety Richie Grant.

Sharpe Could Miss A Second-Straight Week

Falcons’ No. 2 wide receiver Tajae Sharpe left Week 15’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers early with a foot injury and did not practice all week leading up to Atlanta’s win over the Detroit Lions.

He was then listed as inactive.

Listed as a backup to Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus carried Sharpe’s starting duties where he caught two of his four targets for 32 yards in the Falcons’ 20-16 victory.

If Sharpe does not pass the NFL protocol which calls for players to test negative twice 24 hours in advance, then it looks like Zaccheaus will be forced to step up again. However, the Falcons can’t afford to be without a key piece of their offense against a dangerous Bills team that is on the hunt for an AFC playoff spot this week. Yes, the Falcons were able to beat a Lions team, that has two wins this season, but Buffalo will be a much tougher team to face.

Since taking over the No. 2 spot with Calvin Ridley sidelined for personal reasons, Sharpe has totaled 25 catches for 230 yards so far.

The Falcons Could Be Thin At Outside LB vs. Bills

Aside from the Falcons needing their key weapons healthy for Sunday, they’re going to need each of their defenders ready to go too.

That includes both Brandon Copeland and James Vaughters, who play at least 10 snaps a game in rotation on the line, not to mention their special teams contribution. Expect the Falcons to make some emergency outside linebacker signings this week in case they can’t clear protocols.

Below is the Falcons depth chart vs. the Buffalo Bills:

OFFENSE

WR: Christian Blake

TE: Kyle Pitts, Lee Smith

LT: Jake Matthews, Jason Spriggs

LG: Jaylen Mayfield, Josh Andrews

C: Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman

RG: Chris Lindstrom, Drew Dalman

RT: Kaleb McGarry, Colby Gossett

TE: Hayden Hurst, Keith Smith, Feleipe Franks

WR: Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Frank Darby

RB: Cordarrelle Patterson, Mike Davis, Qadree Ollison

FB: Keith Smith

QB: Matt Ryan, Josh Rosen or Feleipe Franks

DEFENSE

DE: Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson

NT: Ta’Quon Graham, Anthony Rush

DE: Jonathan Bullard, Mike Pennel, John Cominsky

OLB: Dante Fowler

ILB: Deion Jones, Mykal Walker

ILB: Foyesade Oluokun, Darren Bates

OLB: Steven Means, Adetokunbo Ogundeji, James Vaughters

LCB: A.J. Terrell, Darren Hall

FS: Jaylinn Hawkins, Shawn Williams

SS: Duron Harmon, Richie Grant

RCB: Fabian Moreau, Avery Williams, Kendall Sheffield

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Younghoe Koo

P: Thomas Morstead

LS: Josh Harris

H: Thomas Morstead

PR: Avery Williams, Olamide Zaccheaus

KOR: Cordarrelle Patterson, Avery Williams

