Ex-Falcons Star RB Signs With Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens, in desperate need of running back depth following a major knee injury to Gus Edwards, have signed veteran running back Devonta Freeman to the practice, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Ravens now are signing veteran free-agent RB Devonta Freeman to their practice squad, per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus. The idea is that Freeman will be promoted to Ravens’ active roster. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 9, 2021

The former Atlanta Falcons star recently signed with rival New Orlean Saints but did not make it past the final roster cuts.

Falcons Moved on From Freeman Last Offseason

Atlanta made a final decision to let go of their once shining star running back, Devonta Freeman back in March of 2019.

He was originally selected by Atlanta in the fourth round (103rd overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft. In 2017, after his second Pro Bowl season, the Falcons signed Freeman to a five-year, $41.25 million contract extension and he became the highest-paid running back in the league.

The former explosive running back missed all but two games during the 2018 season due to a groin injury. After finishing the 2019 season with a career-low in yards per carry, the Falcons decided to go in a new direction.

To fill his spot, Atlanta signed Todd Gurley to a one-year deal for the 2020 season and didn’t have him return for the 2021 season. Instead, they turned to former Carolina Panthers back, Mike Davis.

Freeman was picked up by the New York Giants last season where he appeared in five games, getting 61 touches for 230 yards and one touchdown. New York released him following the season and he signed with the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad, but never played a game with them.

In seven NFL seasons, Freeman has played 82 games and has 1,005 carries for 4,144 yards and 33 touchdowns. He also has added 264 receptions for 2,073 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Falcons Commit to Mike Davis at RB1

As for the Falcons’ ground game, they will be putting veteran running back Mike Davis to the test against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon.

Falcons’ head coach Arthur Smith refused to commit to Davis as the team’s lead running back this offseason but finally made it official this week.

Davis played a big role for the Panthers last season after stepping in for the injured Christian McCaffery as the team’s No. 1 option. The 28-year-old had his best season yet, rushing for 642 yards topped with 373 yards receiving and eight touchdowns.

He entered the new league year on March 17th as an unrestricted free agent and the Falcons picked him up.

The Georgia native was originally drafted in the fourth round by the San Francisco 49ers in 2015. The 5-foot-9, 221-pound running back has seen action in 65 games and made 22 starts. He has had stints with the 49ers (2015-16), Seahawks (2017-18), Bears (2019), and Panthers (2019-20).

While Davis will be carrying most of the workload, don’t be surprised if backups Cordarelle Patterson and Wayne Gallman get some playing time.

