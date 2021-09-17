Falcons Re-Sign Versatile Kicker, Release OL

Yes, he’s back, again.

Just a few days after signing Elliot Fry to the practice squad, the Atlanta Falcons released him and two others to sign offensive lineman Danny Isidora.

This time, however, the Falcons released Isidora to bring back Fry.

We have re-signed Elliott Fry to the practice squad and released Danny Isidora from the practice squad. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 17, 2021

This Isn’t the First Time Fry Re-Signed With Atlanta

Fry first re-joined the Falcons after spending 12 weeks with them last season as a “contingency plan.” You might remember seeing him when he was elevated to the active roster for one game, converting his lone field goal attempt and 1-of-2 extra points against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4.

The versatile kicker, who kicked collegiately for South Carolina (2013-16) and remains the leading scorer in Gamecocks history (359 points)—has also had short stints with the Chicago Bears, Baltimore Ravens and Carolina Panthers, not to mention the Orlando Apollo of the Alliance of American Football (AAF).

More recently, he was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he was released in early September when the Bucs inked Ryan Succop, who came in clutch for Tampa in Week 1’s Thursday night win over the Cowboys.

Meanwhile, Isidora, a 6-foot-3 and 306 pounds OL, was originally selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round (180th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. Since then, he has seen action in 25 games (six starts) for the Vikings, Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs. It looks like he wasn’t the guy to help out rookie Jalen Mayfield at left guard.

HC Arthur Smith Has Faith in Jalen Mayfield

Rookie Jalen Mayfield got the start at left guard in Week 1 and it was not a pretty sight.

For his first regular-season NFL game, he was lined up opposite Philadelphia Eagles’ 300-pound defensive tackle Javon Hargrave. He ended the day with two false starts and let Hargrave rack up two of the three sacks on Matt Ryan.

“I have to do everything better,” Mayfield said after the game Sunday. “There’s not one thing in my game that’s fully complete. I have to improve on everything that I do.”

To follow, Smith said he has “all the faith in the world” in Mayfield––eventually––but is considering all of his options at left guard.

“I wouldn’t say that it got too big for him, he’s certainly not going to be pleased with his performance,” Smith said on Monday. “He knows what the issues are. He’s a tough-minded guy.” Mayfield, who was a third-round draft pick from Michigan, was next in line after Josh Andrews broke his hand and landed on injured reserve on Sept. 1. And before that, expected 2021 left guard, Matt Gono, suffered an injury and was added to the physically unable to perform (PUP) list and was last seen wearing a neck brace. After a long week of practice to prepare for Week 2’s matchup against the Buccaneers, Smith is giving Mayfield another chance to prove himself.

#Falcons coach Arthur Smith said LG Jalen Mayfield did enough this week to justify getting another opportunity. — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) September 17, 2021

We’ll see how well Mayfield can hold up or if the Falcons end up making more practice squad moves.

