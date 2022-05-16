Falcons Release Ex-49ers TE, Two Others

The Atlanta Falcons kicked off the week with some more roster moves.

Not only did the team sign some new additions, but they also released three players in corresponding moves: wideout Chad Hansen, tight end Daniel Helm and cornerback Luther Kirk.

🚨 Roster moves 🚨 We have signed Geronimo Allison, Tucker Fisk and Tre Webb and released Chad Hansen, Daniel Helm and Luther Kirk. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 16, 2022

Helm Went Undrafted in 2019

Helm, 26, initially went undrafted in 2019 out of Duke University but was immediately signed post-draft by the Los Angeles Chargers.

After not making LA’s final roster cuts, Helm was picked up by the San Francisco 49ers. He spent his rookie year on the Niners’ practice squad and was elevated for just one game but didn’t see any action.

After a year in the Bay Area, Helm spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, he soon found his way back to San Francisco in September of the 2020 season. He played in five games for the Niners and was released in the midst of the 2021 offseason.

More recently, Helm played for the Las Vegas Raiders where he appeared in nine games with one start in 2021. Over three NFL seasons thus far, the Duke product has played in a total of 14 career games with one start.

Helm signed with the Falcons this past January, so he never got the chance to play a snap in red and black.

Former Stanford versatile tight end, Tucker Fisk, now takes the place of Helm.

Hansen Hasn’t Been Active Since 2020

Hansen, 27, signed a futures/reserve contract with the team back in January, along with Helm and Kirk.

Hansen was initially drafted in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the New York Jets. He appeared in 15 games for the green and white, recording 9 catches for 94 yards before he was released at the end of his rookie season.

He bounced around the league for a bit with stops in Tennessee, New England, Denver and New Orleans before he found a legitimate role with the Houston Texans in 2020. He played in five games with two starts for Houston and caught 17 passes for 236 yards and 1 touchdown.

Hansen also never played a down for the Falcons and is replaced by former Packers wideout

Geronimo Allison.

Allison brings a bit more experience to a Falcons’ receiving room that’s in dire need of it. Since joining the league in 2016, he has logged 89 catches for 1,045 yards with six touchdowns in 49 games with 15 starts.

Kirk Was an Interesting Signing

Kirk, 24, played both quarterback and defensive back in high school before committing to Illinois State where he specialized at safety.

The 6-foot-2 defensive back broke out his junior year where he tied the Missouri Valley Football Conference lead with five interceptions and 61 tackles. He climbed the ladder even higher during his senior year posting a career-high 89 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble, along with six pass deflections. He topped his final season off earning All-American FCS honors.

In four seasons at Illinois State, Kirk recorded a total of 183 tackles, 3.0 sacks, 4.0 tackles for loss, 19 passes defended and five interceptions through 48 games (26 starts).

He was projected to be a fourth or fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft but instead went undrafted and was signed to the Dallas Cowboys practice squad. He ended up leaving Dallas in Week 3 to be with the Minnesota Vikings all the way up until August of this offseason. He was elevated to the Vikings’ 53-man roster for just one game last season but spent the rest of the year on the practice squad.

Kirk came to Atlanta in October of the 2021 season and was elevated for their game against the Buffalo Bills and made a debut in the 29-15 loss.

The Falcons signed Montana State defensive back Tre Webb to take his place.

