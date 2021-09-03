Falcons Release RB D’Onta Foreman, Add WR

The Atlanta Falcons are making moves this Friday as they finalize their practice squad and 53-man roster ahead of Week 1.

Friday morning, the Falcons maxed out their practice squad to 16 players by signing outside linebacker James Vaughters. On the same day, the Falcons cut ties with running back D’Onta Foreman to add wide receiver Keelan Doss to the practice roster.

We have signed OLB James Vaughters and WR Keelan Doss to our practice squad. We have released RB D’Onta Foreman from our practice squad. https://t.co/pmhr3kaFGw — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 3, 2021

This move isn’t too surprising after the Falcons secured their running back depth by adding experienced veteran Wayne Gallman on Thursday.

Foreman Is a Former Third-Round Draft Pick

Foreman, 25, was originally drafted by the Texans in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

He saw action in ten games as a rookie where he recorded 327 rushing yards and two scores on 78 carries. However, his season was cut short with an Achilles tear. The following season (2018) he was placed on the PUP list and reactivated in December. But after poor work habits and show up late to meetings ahead of the 2019 season, Houston released Foreman.

Soon after, he had a short stint with the Indianapolis Colts but a torn bicep kept him from staying long and he ended up sitting out as a free agent for the 2019 season.

Foreman found a home with the Tennessee Titans for the 2020 season and tallied 22 rushes for 95 yards. He has 421 yards rushing and a 3.9 ypc average for his NFL career thus far.

He lasted just three weeks through the Falcons preseason before they released him.

Doss Went Undrafted in 2019

As for Doss, he went unselected in the 2019 NFL Draft. He then signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as a UDFA and played in eight games during his rookie year. That season, he posted 11 receptions and 133 receiving yards and made two starts.

Last fall, Doss saw action in only one game for the Raiders against the Buffalo Bills. He received just three snaps but didn’t record any catches.

The 25-year-old was once deemed a top receiver coming out of UC Davis. He finished his college career recording 312 receptions, 4,069 receiving yards and 19 100-yard receiving games. He became the first in the school’s Division I era with the most receiving touchdowns, total touchdowns, and all-purpose yards.

He will join Juwan Green and Austin Tremmell on the Falcons practice squad of wide receivers.

Green is a 2020 undrafted free agent wideout who returned to the Falcons training camp this year after spending some time in Atlanta on the practice squad last season.

Tremmell went undrafted in this year’s draft but was picked up by the Falcons soon after. The 23-year-old is a four-time All-Conference USA selection and a two-year captain out of Rice. In 40 career games, he caught 142 passes for 1,744 yards and 13 touchdowns, along with 49 kickoff returns for 1,096 yards and 34 punt returns for 253 yards.

