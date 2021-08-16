Falcons Release Two More in Latest Roster Moves

All NFL teams have until the end of the month to get their rosters down to a max of 53-players, but until Tuesday, August 17th to get it down to 85.

The Atlanta Falcons are ahead of the game and made two more cuts on Monday, which brought their player total down to 84.

The team released linebacker George Obinna and offensive lineman Bryce Hargrove.

We have released George Obinna and Bryce Hargrove. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 16, 2021

Obinna, an undrafted free agent out of Sacramento State last year, spent his rookie season with the Cleveland Browns on the injured reserve list before joining the Falcons this offseason. He saw some action in Friday’s preseason game where he recorded two solo tackles vs. Tennessee.

As for Hargrove, he signed with Atlanta as an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburgh following the 2021 NFL Draft. Hargrove was battling for a roster spot at guard but was beat out by Chris Lindstrom and Willie Wright.

Falcons Also Cut a Former Georgia Bulldog

Atlanta made some other cuts on Saturday, including ex-Georgia defensive tackle John Atkins.

Atkins played in 36 games as a Bulldog, tallying 81 total tackles and zero sacks.

In 2018, Atkins went undrafted but was signed by the New England Patriots as a free agent. He made it through training camp before agreeing to a deal with the Lions. In two seasons (2018-2019) in Detroit, Atkins saw action in 14 games with six starts and recorded 22 total tackles (14 solo) and one tackle for loss.

Atkins opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19.

The other players waived were cornerback Marcus Murphy, offensive tackle William Sweet and wide receiver J’Mon Moore, who was waived with an injury designation.

Murphy had a roughing-the-kicker penalty against the Titans on Friday which ultimately led to Tennesse scoring and the Falcons lost 23-3.

Atlanta signed Sweet to a one-year deal back in May. He was originally signed by the Arizona Cardinals following the 2019 NFL Draft out of North Carolina and has spent time with San Francisco and Dallas but has not appeared in an NFL game.

And Moore signed with Atlanta in July. The 2018 Packers fourth-round pick has not appeared in a regular-season game since his rookie year but played six snaps on Friday.

Atlanta will have until August 31 to get their roster down to 53 players but the first round of cuts, which requires teams to get down to 85 players, is scheduled for Tuesday, August 17. And then, the Falcons must fall to 80 players by the 24th of the month.

Falcons Become First NFL Team 100 Percent Vaccinated

It’s also notable to add that on Tuesday the Falcons became the first NFL team to be 100 percent vaccinated.

Per NFL league sources, Falcons are first and only team in NFL to have 100% vaccination rate among players. Every. Single. Player. Vaccinated. 💯 pic.twitter.com/QjH8QNUZo8 — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) August 16, 2021

With each player now vaccinated against the coronavirus, they will not need daily testing and will be able to spend off the field together.

